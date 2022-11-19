Our City Council has been the recipient of well-deserved criticism in recent years. Awarding themselves $500-a-month raises in the middle of the pandemic; raising the property tax rate nearly 9 cents for one purpose after debating the increase for an entirely different purpose; rehiring a city manager it had fired only eight months before — those are just some of its most recent head-scratcher decisions that come to mind.

But we know a good decision when we see one, and council’s decision earlier this week to explore legal action against landlords at two apartment complexes who won’t fix mold problems in their rental units deserves fulsome praise.