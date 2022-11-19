...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 1 PM EST
SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt expected.
* WHERE...Portions of Alligator Rivers, Albemarle, Croatan and
Roanoke and Pamlico Sounds and the adjacent Atlantic coastal
waters.
* WHEN...From 1 AM to 1 PM EST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Our City Council has been the recipient of well-deserved criticism in recent years. Awarding themselves $500-a-month raises in the middle of the pandemic; raising the property tax rate nearly 9 cents for one purpose after debating the increase for an entirely different purpose; rehiring a city manager it had fired only eight months before — those are just some of its most recent head-scratcher decisions that come to mind.
But we know a good decision when we see one, and council’s decision earlier this week to explore legal action against landlords at two apartment complexes who won’t fix mold problems in their rental units deserves fulsome praise.
Also worth praise-worthy is council’s decision to set up a task force to look into renters’ other problems at River’s Landing and Walker Landing, as well as problems other renters in the city may be encountering.
The immediate cause for council’s activism on behalf of renters was the failure by the management of River’s Landing, South Carolina-based InterMark Management, to meet a city-imposed deadline to begin fixing mold problems in about a dozen units at its apartment complex at 1699 Weeksville Road.
According to Tina Cannon of Dwelling Management Solutions, a locally based mold-removal company, mold has been an on-going problem at both River’s Landing and Walker Landing, located at 1003 Walker Avenue, for a couple of years. DMS has been providing free mold inspections to residents of both apartment complexes for residents to show apartment managers the extent of the problem.
Cannon said moisture readings in some rental units have been around 100%, well over the acceptable level of around 17%. She also said mold can grow when the moisture level hits 20% or higher.
Despite this evidence of an obvious mold problem, the management at both River’s Landing and Walker Landing don’t seem much interested in doing much about it.
At least one city councilor has experienced this disinterest first hand. Barbara Baxter, who just got elected to a City Council seat in the 4th Ward in June, lives at River’s Landing. She said the city’s Community Development staff met with a regional manager for Intermark who told them there were no mold problems at the complex. “They denied the mold,” Baxter told fellow councilors this week.
There is no denying, however, what more than 50 photographs of residents’ apartments Cannon shared with City Council this week show: mold clearly growing on walls and ceilings. “Horrible,” is how Public Works Director Dwan Bell described the mold problem in the apartments after taking a tour.
Cannon told council that carpet in one unit at Walker Landing was replaced but it didn’t fix the problem because the mold growth was being caused by water under the floor. One of the photos she shared with council in fact showed a monitoring device displaying a high moisture reading behind a wall.
The task force, which will include Baxter and other city officials, is a good idea because as First Ward Councilor Johnson Biggs pointed out, Walker Landing and River’s Landing likely aren’t the only places in the city where renters face resistance from landlords to fix health-risking problems like mold growth.
“It’s just not these units that we see tonight,” Biggs said. “It’s citywide. As we address this, hopefully, it gives people the ability and courage to come out and bring to light issues they are living in. It’s bad enough what we know, but there is probably a whole lot more out there that we don’t know about.”
It’s not clear what city officials can do, if anything, to force the apartment managers to fix these problems. City Attorney Bill Morgan will be looking at what the city’s rental ordinance and state landlord-tenant laws allow and bringing back recommendations for council’s action. We’d urge him to recommend the toughest actions allowable by law.
But even if the city’s hands are tied, the fact council is actively engaged in trying to improve the daily lives of citizens — and holding accountable those responsible for the problems causing citizens distress — is a good thing. It’s the kind of thing government is supposed to do. It’s why we have it.