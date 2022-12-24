When it comes to the prospect of the North Carolina Local Government Commission taking over direct management of Elizabeth City’s troubled finances, the first shoe, as the saying goes, has dropped.
In a highly unusual move, the top official with the LGC, Deputy Treasurer Sharon Edmundson, ordered city officials last week to conduct a water and sewer rate study and then raise rates by whatever amount the study says is needed.
It was truly a remarkable event. Normally local governments make those kinds of decisions themselves.
But state officials normally aren’t concerned about a local government’s competence to manage its own finances. The LGC has those concerns about Elizabeth City because of its continuing problems balancing its books and completing its audits on time. The city currently has two uncompleted audits and officials just learned that completion of one of them, set to happen at the end of December, will now be pushed back an entire month.
Concerns about the city’s financial management are apparently why the LGC took the even more unusual step in October of recommending that City Council not rehire former City Manager Montre Freeman, citing the bookkeeping problems that persisted throughout his previous nine-month tenure as manager and his problems managing municipal finances in his only other managerial job — as Enfield town administrator — prior to coming here in 2020.
The city needs the water and sewer rate study, and mostly likely rate increases, Edmundson said, because it’s cash poor. She noted the city is currently collecting only enough money from water and sewer customers to pay the funds’ bills. There’s nothing left over to make repairs, which obviously are needed to maintain aging infrastructure.
The reason the city’s utility funds are cash poor, Edmundson said, is because of the city’s dysfunctional utility collection system. City customers are currently allowed too long to pay their bills, she said, and cutoffs for nonpayment are not being uniformly enforced. In addition, customer payment plans are being haphazardly managed.
Edmundson said the LGC realizes many low-income customers struggle to pay for their utilities; that is, after all, why repayment plans are set up. But the rules of those plans have to be applied uniformly. She reminded councilors that the city is essentially a business, not a charitable institution, and, as such, has a responsibility to ensure its services are provided fairly. Customers who pay their bills on time can’t finance the cost of services for others who do not — which is apparently what’s been happening.
She said the LGC wants the city to adopt a new collections policy by the end of January for the agency to review. LGC envisions the new policy being implemented by March 1.
The immediate reaction from some city officials to Edmundson’s directives seemed defensive, which is never a good sign.
Councilor Johnnie Walton questioned the timing of the LGC’s directives, noting the city doesn’t have a true picture of its finances yet because of the late audits. He appeared to be suggesting, apparently with a straight face, that the city will have more resources, not fewer, when the audits are finally completed.
For his part, Councilor Kem Spence seemed more concerned that Edmundson hadn’t communicated the LGC’s concerns to council privately first. Mayor Kirk Rivers, meanwhile, said the problems Edmundson outlined happened under a previous council. He said the current council, just elected in May, “indicated at the beginning” that it would look into raising water and sewer rates.
We don’t recall there being a general consensus on council to raise utility rates. What we do recall is both Spence and Walton — the only councilors remaining from that previous council — voting against a 50% increase in sewer rates just two years ago when it was proposed by then City Manager Rich Olson to pay for $37 million in improvements a consultant said are needed. They pushed through a 25% rate increase instead.
Because of the LGC’s directives, Walton and Spence won’t have the option of voting against a large sewer rate increase if the study says one’s needed. Not if they want the city to keep control of its finances. If they resist following this or any of the LGC’s other directives, we’re afraid that second shoe is going to drop. And when it does, our city will have the dubious distinction of being the largest in the state ever to have its finances taken over by the state.
— The Daily Advance