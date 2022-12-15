Linwood Gallop may not be the most conventional candidate the Pasquotank County Democratic Party’s Executive Committee could have nominated to fill the vacancy on the county Board of Commissioners created by Bill Sterritt’s recent death. He’s never served in public office, having run twice and lost twice. A civic activist, he participated in the protests following the shooting death of Andrew Brown Jr. in April 2021 and talks more about civil rights than budgets and taxes. Finally, he is a convicted felon. He was found guilty, as a teenager, of armed robbery and served a prison sentence — a crime he continues to claim he didn’t commit.

But Gallop is Pasquotank Democrats’ nominee for Sterritt’s seat, and as such, he deserved consideration for the appointment, not the dismissive treatment his nomination received at commissioners’ meeting earlier this month.