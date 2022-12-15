...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO
6 AM EST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt, becoming
southeast this afternoon, west late tonight, and rough waters
expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds.
* WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 6 AM EST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Linwood Gallop may not be the most conventional candidate the Pasquotank County Democratic Party’s Executive Committee could have nominated to fill the vacancy on the county Board of Commissioners created by Bill Sterritt’s recent death. He’s never served in public office, having run twice and lost twice. A civic activist, he participated in the protests following the shooting death of Andrew Brown Jr. in April 2021 and talks more about civil rights than budgets and taxes. Finally, he is a convicted felon. He was found guilty, as a teenager, of armed robbery and served a prison sentence — a crime he continues to claim he didn’t commit.
But Gallop is Pasquotank Democrats’ nominee for Sterritt’s seat, and as such, he deserved consideration for the appointment, not the dismissive treatment his nomination received at commissioners’ meeting earlier this month.
At that meeting, the fact Pasquotank Democrats’ Executive Committee had, just two days earlier, gone to the effort of calling a meeting, hearing from Gallop and six other candidates seeking the appointment, and then voting to nominate him for the vacancy, seemed like an afterthought.
As far as we can tell, Gallop’s name wasn’t just not put forward in nomination by any commissioner at their Dec. 5 meeting, it was hardly mentioned by any of the six commissioners tasked with filling the seat.
Instead, Jonathan Meads, one of the board’s three Republican members, nominated Sam Davis III, a former commissioner who’s lost his last five bids for public office to fill the vacancy. That nomination failed by a 4-2 vote, with only Meads and fellow Republican Sean Lavin voting in support.
Then Barry Overman, the third Republican on the board, nominated Denauvo Robinson, a former school board member defeated for re-election two years ago, to replace Sterritt. But that nomination also failed, with Democratic Commissioners Lloyd Griffin and Charles Jordan joining Overman in supporting Robinson. Lavin, Meads and Democratic Commissioner Cecil Perry voted against the motion. Perry’s opposition apparently was motivated by the fact that he supports Gallop’s bid — at least in theory.
Perry questioned at one point why none of his fellow commissioners had nominated the Democratic Party’s choice for Sterritt’s seat. But Jordan — himself nominated twice by the Democrats’ executive committee to fill vacancies on the board — rightly pointed out that Perry hadn’t nominated Gallop either. In fact, none of the board’s three remaining Democrats did, including Jordan. Which suggests none of the commissioners actually want Gallop on the board, even though he’s Democrats’ choice for the vacant seat.
Gallop, who is prone to political hyperbole — we assume it’s one of the reasons none of the other commissioners want him on their board — said commissioners’ decision not to appoint him was a violation of his constitutional rights. It’s not. The way the quirky state law on filling partisan vacancies on the Pasquotank commission board is written, commissioners “shall” consult with the county Democratic Party Executive Committee on nominees but they’re not bound to appoint the party’s choice — although up until now, that’s exactly what they’ve always done whenever there was a vacancy.
It’s clear given the makeup of the current board and the political dynamics at play that Gallop, although he’s the Democratic Party’s nominee, isn’t going to get this appointment. So what should commissioners do?
They certainly shouldn’t decide to do nothing and just let Pasquotank Clerk of Superior Court Jennifer Thompson make the appointment, which is what will happen if commissioners fail to fill the vacancy by Dec. 28, the 60-day deadline in state law. Democratic commissioners may be contemplating this move, deciding it’s better for them politically to let someone else — a Republican officeholder — be blamed for the choice. If we had to guess, Thompson would choose the candidate Republicans most favor for the vacancy: Sam Davis.
But that’s not what should happen here. Griffin, Perry and Jordan need to man up and do the right thing. They need to seek a meeting before the 28th and enter a motion to appoint Gallop to the vacancy. After his nomination fails on an expected 3-3 vote, one of them should nominate Robinson, the only candidate to gain support from at least one Republican, and appoint him. This is after all a Democratic vacancy. The person who fills it should be chosen by Democrats.