We’ll admit the idea of bringing back former city manager Montre Freeman to hold the same job he was fired from seemed pretty far-fetched — so far-fetched we really didn’t take seriously the rumors that plans were afoot to rehire him. After all, who hands a shovel back to the guy who dug you into a hole?

Apparently our city’s mayor and four members of City Council had more imagination than we do. Mayor Kirk Rivers, returning councilors Johnnie Walton and Kem Spence, and new members Javis Gibbs and Katherine Felton, voted this week to rehire Freeman to the city manager’s job he was fired from just over a year ago.