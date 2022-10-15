We’ll admit the idea of bringing back former city manager Montre Freeman to hold the same job he was fired from seemed pretty far-fetched — so far-fetched we really didn’t take seriously the rumors that plans were afoot to rehire him. After all, who hands a shovel back to the guy who dug you into a hole?
Apparently our city’s mayor and four members of City Council had more imagination than we do. Mayor Kirk Rivers, returning councilors Johnnie Walton and Kem Spence, and new members Javis Gibbs and Katherine Felton, voted this week to rehire Freeman to the city manager’s job he was fired from just over a year ago.
Freeman, who was terminated Sept. 30, 2021, by the previous city council after only nine months on the job, is primarily responsible for the city’s current fiscal woes. His woefully inadequate fiscal management skills are why the city still hasn’t submitted its audit for the fiscal year that ended on June 30, 2021, and hasn’t even started on the audit that will be due Oct. 31 of this year.
Freeman’s inattention or lack of interest in the city’s finances is also why the city’s bank records, which are supposed to be reconciled every month, continued to not be reconciled until months after his departure, and only then after the city spent several hundred thousand dollars hiring a professional CPA firm to get it done.
Freeman’s previous tenure is also why for two years the city has been on the Local Government Commission’s Watch List for local governments with problems keeping track of their finances.
But none of that mattered to Rivers and the four councilors who voted to put him back in charge of the city.
Several of those who voted to rehire Freeman have wrongly claimed that the city’s financial problems preceded his tenure. But that’s simply not true. The LGC put the lie to that in an unusual email to councilors on Tuesday in which the state’s deputy treasurer urged them not to rehire Freeman because of the problems that started during his tenure. Sharon Edmundson also pointed to the problems Freeman had keeping track of finances as Enfield town administrator before he was hired by Elizabeth City the first time.
Councilors who voted to rehire Freeman also have claimed that he was not a predetermined choice. That’s not true either. The process — if you can call it that — council followed to “search” for a new manager was a fraud. Council just began looking at applications about a week before making the decision to rehire Freeman. That’s not a search; it’s a restoration.
Both Spence and Walton opposed Freeman’s firing last year, and some of those elected to council talked openly during the campaign about rehiring him if they were elected. If Rivers and these councilors feel Freeman was unjustly fired and deserved his job back, they should say so. They shouldn’t insult our intelligence by claiming he was the top choice after a fair search.
With Freeman about to return as manager, there is one other issue that needs addressing. Prior to firing him, the previous council placed Freeman on suspension while allegations of his conduct were investigated. Council has never released a report of that investigation and though Rivers says he’ll now push for its release, we don’t expect it will ever see the light of day. That means the public won’t know what Freeman was accused of — but council will. It will be up to council to ensure there’s no repeat of the conduct, whatever it was, the former manager-turned-current manager was accused of.
There are two pieces of positive news in all this. One is that the city’s finances, already on the LGC’s radar, will get even more scrutiny once Freeman begins his second term with the city. Obviously we hope Freeman will take it upon himself to ensure the city’s financial problems don’t continue. But if he’s unable to do that, we hope the LGC won’t hesitate to step in and take the actions needed to straighten out what’s wrong. No one wants the city to be under the LGC’s thumb, and no one should be rooting for that to happen. But if that’s what it takes to ensure our city officials again take financial accountability seriously, so be it.
The second piece of good news is that there will be a shorter shelf life to the current council and mayor. Because of last year’s Census reporting delays, the city election got pushed back to this May. That means the mayor and all eight councilors, instead of serving a full two years, will be up for re-election much sooner, in a year from now in fact. If Freeman isn’t able to turn things around, voters will get to have the final say on this poor hiring decision a lot sooner.