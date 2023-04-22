Always be cautious when a politician tells you they’re pushing to change something that’s working just fine because they’re interested in promoting “more accountability.”
Particularly when those doing the promoting are Raleigh Republicans.
We’ve already seen how the GOP-led Legislature’s push for more accountability included awarding themselves more authority over who gets appointed to the University of North Carolina System’s Board of Governors. More recently, their push for more accountability included introducing legislation to give them authority to appoint a majority of the members of most state boards and commissions, stripping that power away from the governor who’s elected statewide.
Seems like what Raleigh Republicans really mean by more accountability is “more accountability to us.”
Republicans’ newest target for accountability is the state’s community college system. Proponents of Senate Bill 692 claim it’s designed to “promote accountability” across the state’s 58-campus community college system by giving the state community college president more authority than they currently have.
According to The Associated Press, the bill would make the community college president more responsible for managing the system’s central office and for recommending programs at individual campuses. The president also would have more say in the hiring and firing of local campus presidents. A lot of those responsibilities now fall to local boards with the approval of the state community college board.
But as they have with other state boards and commissions, the GOP also wants to hog appointments to the state community college board and to local trustee boards at all 58 college campuses.
Currently, the state board has 22 members, 10 chosen by the governor, eight picked by the House and Senate, and the remaining four being the lieutenant governor, state treasurer, labor commissioner and the president of the statewide college student government commission. The legislature’s move for more accountability would trim the board’s membership to 18 and — you guessed it — split those appointments evenly between the House and Senate.
But even more troubling is SB692’s plan for local community college trustee boards. Under current law, the governor appoints four members and county commissioners and school boards elect nearly all the rest. SB692 would change that to create standard 12-member boards for each college, eight of whose members would be appointed by House and Senate leaders, the other four by county commissioners in counties served by the college.
According to The AP, five former governors — three Democrats and two Republicans — wrote a letter to House Speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, and Senate President Phil Berger, R-Rockingham, this week opposing the changes, saying they believe the language omitting the governor from selecting members of community college boards is unconstitutional. They referred to the change as a “dramatic shift” and said it “threatens progress and people’s livelihood.”
College of The Albemarle trustees have also expressed criticism of the changes, noting they would seriously undermine the careful efforts the college has crafted over the years to ensure that all seven counties served by the college have representation on its board of trustees. Under the legislation, it’s possible that only four area counties would have representatives on the COA board and it’s not a given that any of the four with COA campuses — Pasquotank, Dare, Chowan and Currituck — would choose the four locally appointed members.
State Sen. Norm Sanderson, R-Pamlico, said he was made aware of COA’s concerns and plans to make fellow senators aware of the legislation’s potential impact.
One has to wonder why Raleigh Republicans feel they need to dominate and control all these state boards and commissions, especially since these changes presumably would also apply to the next governor who, after all, could be an elected Republican. It could be that the former government-that-governs-least-governs-best party has decided, given its lack of success re-electing Pat McCrory in 2016 and unseating Gov. Roy Cooper in 2020, that a Republican just can’t be elected governor in a statewide race, and they want to ensure the GOP, which is likely to control the Legislature for many election cycles to come, stays in complete control of everything. We acknowledge that’s wild speculation, but maybe not too wild.
— The Daily Advance