...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO
10 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 10 PM EDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
We were willing to give Pasquotank County commissioners the benefit of the doubt after they voted the first time against honoring retired U.S. Army Major General Hawthorne “Peet” Proctor, deciding in the face of overwhelming opposition not to name the new Newland Park after him.
But we’re less inclined to do so after their deadlocked 3-3 vote earlier this week resulted in the board not renaming Sandy Road for Proctor, a Newland native and the first African American to ever serve as the Army’s quartermaster general, the top Army official responsible for equipping and supplying our nation’s premier fighting force.
The three commissioners who voted against renaming Sandy Road for Proctor — Republicans Sean Lavin, Barry Overman and Jonathon Meads — gave several reasons for their decision. But the biggest seemed to be opposition to the move, including from three of the four residents who live on the road.
One Sandy Road resident complained that her husband, a cancer patient, might not be able to get his medicines if the road’s name changed. Another resident complained about the inconvenience and cost of having to update his driver’s license, car registration, land deed, and other personal information if Sandy Road’s name were changed.
Obviously we’re sympathetic to someone who’s suffering from cancer. But the idea that medicines might get misdirected on a road with only four homes and several businesses seems far-fetched. Two hundred residences, it might happen. But four?
As for the inconvenience of having to get an updated driver’s license or land deed, that’s a real thing. But it’s ultimately not a big thing. Not compared to the significance honoring an African-American who grew up here and went on to hold a position in the Army that only 57 people since the American Revolution have held.
Honoring Proctor with a road name would have been hugely significant, particularly in a county that historically was late honoring African Americans and that still hasn’t managed to remove an offensive monument to its white supremacist past from its courthouse green.
There were, of course, supporters of renaming Sandy Road for Proctor. Carlton Armstrong, a lifelong friend of Proctor’s who seems to be on a lonely mission to get his fellow county residents to honor the retired general, says he got 80 county residents to sign a petition supporting the road name change. The commission board’s three Democrats also voted for the change.
Ironically, the resignation of Cecil Perry from the commission board in February appears to have doomed the effort. Perry, who taught Proctor in school when the future general was a 17-year-old student, pushed the ultimately unsuccessful effort to name Newland Park for Proctor late last year. Without him on the board Monday, the vote for the name change was 3-3, meaning it failed to pass.
Some county officials suggested the opposition from the three Sandy Road residents would have convinced the N.C. Department of Transportation, which had to sign off on the name change, to reject it. We’d like to think, however, that support from six county commissioners and 80 residents’ names on a petition would have counted more. Unfortunately there’s no way to know for sure now following the 3-3 vote.
Assistant County Manager John Shannon said he planned to meet with Armstrong, possibly as early as next week, to talk about other ways the county can honor Proctor. That’s a good step, and one we hope results in some ideas worthy of the general’s contributions to our country.
But whatever it is, the honor needs to happen in Newland. It’s where Proctor was born and grew up; it’s also where he still owns a farm. Honoring Proctor in the small community will show young people, as Armstrong so eloquently put it, “you can leave Millpond Road and go around the world.”
Honoring Proctor is the least the county can do to honor someone who has honored it with his exemplary service to our nation’s armed forces and the sterling example he’s set for young people to follow.