We were willing to give Pasquotank County commissioners the benefit of the doubt after they voted the first time against honoring retired U.S. Army Major General Hawthorne “Peet” Proctor, deciding in the face of overwhelming opposition not to name the new Newland Park after him.

But we’re less inclined to do so after their deadlocked 3-3 vote earlier this week resulted in the board not renaming Sandy Road for Proctor, a Newland native and the first African American to ever serve as the Army’s quartermaster general, the top Army official responsible for equipping and supplying our nation’s premier fighting force.