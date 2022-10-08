There are few public servants we know of who care as deeply for their community and understand what the word “public” really means than Barry Overman.

The Pasquotank County at-large commissioner, now finishing up his first term on the county governing board after serving two terms on the local school board, retired several years ago from the Elizabeth City Fire Department as deputy chief after a long career. Even now, he continues his public service as an investigator for the N.C. Department of Insurance.