...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...North winds 10 to 25 kt and choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle Sound and Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 5 AM to 3 PM EDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Our view: Ignore GOP's misguided censure of Overman
There are few public servants we know of who care as deeply for their community and understand what the word “public” really means than Barry Overman.
The Pasquotank County at-large commissioner, now finishing up his first term on the county governing board after serving two terms on the local school board, retired several years ago from the Elizabeth City Fire Department as deputy chief after a long career. Even now, he continues his public service as an investigator for the N.C. Department of Insurance.
So we were stunned this week by the Pasquotank GOP’s decision to censure Overman, a registered Republican, and say it will not support his bid for re-election in next month’s general election. Overman, fellow incumbent Charles Jordan, a registered Democrat, and Wayne Parker, a Republican and first-time candidate, are seeking the two open at-large seats on the county’s governing board.
Overman’s crime? According to the censure resolution, he is guilty of repeatedly voting “against conservative values” and of showing “indisputable support” for liberal values.
GOP executive board member Robert Newell cited Overman’s recent vote with the commission board’s four Democrats to sell the county-owned Kitty Hawk property to the town of Kitty Hawk for $4.1 million, about $1 million less than its tax value. Overman said he voted for the sale because he thought it was a good offer, and contrary to the commission board’s other two Republicans, didn’t believe a new appraisal of the site would have increased its asking price.
Newell said the Kitty Hawk land sale was the tipping point for the local GOP’s frustration with Overman. But buried in the censure resolution is what we think this dump-Overman move is really about. “The party supports a unified strategy to stop the removal of our historic monuments, make fiscally responsible choices, provide fair election processes and keep the citizens of Pasquotank County safe,” it states.
A faction of the local GOP is still mad at Overman for his vote two years ago to remove the Confederate monument from the courthouse property. Overman has said he based that vote on what was best for the community — at least half the county’s residents see the century-old marker for what it truly is: an offensive symbol of white supremacy and a celebration of the traitorous Lost Cause that fought to defend the enslavement of millions of Black people.
Apparently those in the GOP who voted for the resolution regard the odious symbol as “our historic monument,” and believe ousting Overman from the commission board will increase the chance of keeping it where it is. Parker, the other Republican on the Nov. 8 ballot, opposes the monument’s removal.
Republicans apparently thought Overman would be defeated in the GOP primary. Long before the decision about the Kitty Hawk property, two Republicans filed for election to the two open at-large seats in the May primary. However, only one — Parker — was successful, coming in second to Overman.
The censure resolution appears to be the local GOP’s last chance to punish Overman. Newell acknowledged as much when he said Pasquotank Republicans figure Jordan will win re-election, so they want to ensure Parker wins the other seat. He said the only way to make that happen is for GOP voters to vote for only one candidate on the ballot — Parker.
The thing most disturbing about the GOP’s censure resolution is that targets a public official not because he’s accused of some criminal or moral offense; it targets him for just doing his job to represent constituents to the best of his ability. The censure also smacks of what’s become a disturbing trend in GOP politics since Donald Trump arrived on the scene: blind allegiance to one person or party instead of allegiance to what’s in the best overall interest of citizens.
While we won’t be endorsing any candidates in the Pasquotank commissioner race on Nov. 8, we do hope this punish Overman scheme fails. We urge Pasquotank Republicans to ignore what a faction of their local party has done. We’d also encourage Democrats and unaffiliated voters to help ensure this attempt to Trumpify our county fails.
The censure resolution has nothing to do with Overman’s fitness for office or about who will provide the best government service to county taxpayers. It has everything to do with who’s believed to be the most servile to one faction of one political party. We need public servants, not party ones.