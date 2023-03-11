Kudos to Elizabeth City City Council for agreeing recently to seek state legislation that would allow the city to inspect rental apartments and houses before new tenants can move in. And it’s great that our area’s newest lawmaker, state Rep. Bill Ward, R-Pasquotank, says he plans to introduce a local bill authorizing the inspections once he gets more direction from city officials about what the measure should include.

Councilors heard from yet another city resident last month who could have benefited from a mandated rental inspection program. Lashona Hunter told councilors about the substandard living conditions, primarily problems caused by widespread mold, at the apartment she shared with her children at Walkers Landing. The mold smell in the apartment became so overwhelming that Hunter and her kids had to move out, essentially choosing homelessness over staying in a dangerous place.