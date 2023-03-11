...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 11 PM EST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Our View: Inspection bill needed, but faces big challenge
Kudos to Elizabeth City City Council for agreeing recently to seek state legislation that would allow the city to inspect rental apartments and houses before new tenants can move in. And it’s great that our area’s newest lawmaker, state Rep. Bill Ward, R-Pasquotank, says he plans to introduce a local bill authorizing the inspections once he gets more direction from city officials about what the measure should include.
Councilors heard from yet another city resident last month who could have benefited from a mandated rental inspection program. Lashona Hunter told councilors about the substandard living conditions, primarily problems caused by widespread mold, at the apartment she shared with her children at Walkers Landing. The mold smell in the apartment became so overwhelming that Hunter and her kids had to move out, essentially choosing homelessness over staying in a dangerous place.
Both Hunter and Taylor Bradbury of Dwelling Management Solutions, a local housing inspection service, told council that the underlying problem in the rental unit at Walkers Landing was a water leak that went unaddressed by the apartment complex’s management. Bradbury in fact said a previous tenant of the same apartment had also complained about water damage and mold but management made only cosmetic fixes before Hunter was allowed to move in.
It is exactly this kind of situation — health-compromising problems are reported by one tenant but go unaddressed and are then reported again by a new tenant — that a city rental inspection program would fix. Rental property owners would be required to fix documented mold and other serious problems before they were allowed to move in a new tenant.
Under current state law, tenants of rental units can already request rental inspections, even though most renters are likely afraid to do so, fearing reprisal from landlords if they report problems. A rental inspection program would be different because it would require an inspection before occupants of a rental unit could change. Landlords would be incentivized to fix serious problems like leaking water and mold. Failing to do so would mean no new tenant could move in, depriving them of income from that property.
This is exactly the kind of program Elizabeth City adopted 18 years ago and successfully operated for more than a decade before it was killed by legislation adopted by state lawmakers in 2016. That legislation restricted local governments to making periodic inspections to specific problem properties, effectively ending inspection programs like Elizabeth City’s that required a city inspection of all vacant rental units before a new tenant could move in.
City officials talked in early 2017 about seeking state legislation that would exempt smaller towns and cities — those under 25,000 in population — from the 2016 law. They also discussed a local bill that would have applied only to Elizabeth City, exempting the city from the law. They discussed one or both options with area lawmakers at the time.
But those efforts apparently went nowhere, most likely because they were opposed by the state’s powerful real estate lobby who see such bills as detrimental to property owners’ income. There really isn’t any other plausible explanation. Why else wouldn’t state lawmakers allow a small town like Elizabeth City, where two thirds of the residents are renters, to operate a rental inspection program to ensure that its rental housing is safe and habitable for families?
We point this out as a cautionary reminder to current city officials and Rep. Ward as they embark on a new effort to revive the city’s rental inspection program. You can have all the good intentions in the world — and helping ensure low-income people have a safe place to live is about the best-intentioned thing we can think of — but when it comes to effecting change, it’s about who has the votes. And in the legislative body we currently have in Raleigh, the votes unfortunately aren’t with people like Lashona Hunter and her children.