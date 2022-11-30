...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING
TO 10 AM EST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 10 AM EST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
1 of 2
Jon Wood (back left) of the Benesch Company points out proposed amenities at the new northern park in Pasquotank at a community meeting at Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church. Pasquotank commissioners plan to hold another meeting at the church about the park, this time on the park’s naming, Thursday at 6 p.m.
W hile we’re sure Commissioner Cecil Perry’s heart is in the right place, his fellow commissioners were right not to arbitrarily agree to his recent proposal that they name Pasquotank County’s newest park after Newland native Hawthorne “Peet” Proctor.
It’s not that Proctor, the first North Carolinian and first African American to serve as the quartermaster general in the U.S. Army, isn’t deserving of the honor. He most certainly is.
The problem is that Newland residents weren’t consulted on this most recent proposal to name the park, and the last time they were, they supported by an overwhelming margin simply naming the park, “Newland Park.”
Pasquotank commissioners plan to meet with Newland residents again on Thursday to discuss the park’s naming. It’s possible residents could change their collective minds at the 6 p.m. meeting at Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church and agree with Perry’s proposal to honor Proctor. They could, for example, tell commissioners to include both “Proctor” and “Newland” in the park’s name.
The idea of naming the park for Proctor, or including his name along with Newland’s, in the park’s name may be a moot point, however.
Commissioners’ finance committee voted 5-0 last week to recommend the full commission board adopt a new facilities-naming policy that prohibits naming any county-owned building or facility after someone who hasn’t been deceased at least six months. Proctor is not deceased.
Although commissioners were in the process of adopting the naming policy, the fact the committee made this decision right now, while there appears to be some controversy over the Newland Park’s naming, seems more than coincidence. It almost appears the panel’s decision was designed to quietly close off the possibility of honoring Proctor with the park’s name by way of a technicality rather than having to do so with a flat “no.”
For that reason, we think a compromise is in order should Newland residents agree with Perry that the park’s name should bear Proctor’s name as well as the Newland community’s. Commissioners shouldn’t allow a policy that hasn’t yet received final approval to block Proctor from being honored this way.
It is no small thing what Proctor accomplished, and having a park named for him in the community where he grew up seems like a small gesture to acknowledge it. Proposing to name a new park for him shouldn’t have generated anywhere near the controversy some commissioners say it has. Which leads us to wonder if other factors are involved.
But that’s a discussion for another time. First things first. Let’s hear what Newland residents have to say about the park’s naming Thursday night.