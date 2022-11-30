Newland Park

Jon Wood (back left) of the Benesch Company points out proposed amenities at the new northern park in Pasquotank at a community meeting at Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church. Pasquotank commissioners plan to hold another meeting at the church about the park, this time on the park’s naming, Thursday at 6 p.m.

 Paul Nielsen/The Daily Advance

W hile we’re sure Commissioner Cecil Perry’s heart is in the right place, his fellow commissioners were right not to arbitrarily agree to his recent proposal that they name Pasquotank County’s newest park after Newland native Hawthorne “Peet” Proctor.

It’s not that Proctor, the first North Carolinian and first African American to serve as the quartermaster general in the U.S. Army, isn’t deserving of the honor. He most certainly is.