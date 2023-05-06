Elizabeth City taxpayers have been told for more than two years now that “turnover” in the city’s finance office was the biggest reason for the city’s inability to reconcile its monthly bank balances for more than a year after former City Manager Rich Olson’s departure in August 2020.

More recently, this turnover was blamed for the 13 “material weaknesses” found in the first of the city’s two past-due audits that was just recently completed more than two years late. It’s also the go-to excuse some members of our City Council continue to give for the city’s problems keeping track of its finances.