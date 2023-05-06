Elizabeth City taxpayers have been told for more than two years now that “turnover” in the city’s finance office was the biggest reason for the city’s inability to reconcile its monthly bank balances for more than a year after former City Manager Rich Olson’s departure in August 2020.
More recently, this turnover was blamed for the 13 “material weaknesses” found in the first of the city’s two past-due audits that was just recently completed more than two years late. It’s also the go-to excuse some members of our City Council continue to give for the city’s problems keeping track of its finances.
But if the turnover has ended — Finance Officer Alicia Steward has been in her role for nearly two years and City Manager Montre Freeman, back for a second stint as manager, has been on the job more than seven months — why is the city still unable to balance its books? And, more importantly, why aren’t city officials being truthful about that fact?
We’re asking both questions in the wake of the N.C. Local Government Commission’s latest discussion of Elizabeth City’s ongoing financial accounting problems. During the LGC’s monthly meeting in Raleigh last week, LGC Director Sharon Edmundson said the assertion by city officials that the city’s bank statements are now being reconciled each month just isn’t true. The city’s books not only aren’t in balance, she said, they in fact could now be as much as $1.3 million out of balance.
What’s more, Edmundson also revealed that city officials recently denied the Greg Isley CPA firm — the company the city hired after Freeman’s firing in September 2021 to help it straighten out its books — full access to the city’s financial information. According to Edmundson, Isley representatives were told they first would need to inform city officials what information they wanted to see before being granted access to it. Edmundson said she believes Isley’s full, unfettered access to the city’s information has since been restored, apparently after the intervention of Mayor Kirk Rivers.
Asked to comment on Edmundson’s remarks, Freeman said he didn’t know what the LGC director was talking about. He noted that PB Mares, the auditing firm that completed the past-due 2020-21 audit, said the city’s books were up to date. What Freeman did not say is whether Isley, the firm currently working on getting the city finances up to date, has said the same thing. Apparently they haven’t because that’s where Edmundson seems to be getting her information.
As for the LGC director’s claim about Isley being denied access to the city’s financial information, Freeman suggested it was the result of a suspected breach of the city’s computer system. City officials thought someone employed by Isley was trying to access city data without authorization, he said.
That sounds like an after-the-fact justification, not a legitimate explanation. Freeman, who inherited the Isley’s firm’s help when he returned as city manager last fall, has already suggested the city could do without the CPA firm’s services. He recently said the city should contract with a financial consultant — presumably one of his choosing — to help keep the city’s finances current. It makes us wonder why Freeman is so eager to get rid of the Isley firm. It also makes us wonder why the city continues to need this expensive help if, as city officials claim, the city’s books are up to date.
City councilors need to be asking these kinds of questions. Taxpayers deserve to know the truth about why the people they pay to keep track of their money are having so much trouble doing so.
We were reminded during the LGC meeting why it’s critical that city councilors start telling the truth about the city’s inability to balance its books — that this is a continuing problem, not something that happened in the past and is now over. Several LGC officials discussed the possibility of the state agency taking over the city’s finances.
State Auditor Beth Wood appeared to be the most vocal about the prospect, accusing Freeman of lying about the city’s books being in balance and of misleading City Council. She said an LGC takeover of the city’s finances and hiring Isley’s firm to act as the city’s finance officer would end this “silliness.” Edmundson, who has more than 30 years of experience in governmental and public accounting, didn’t rule out a takeover.
Up to now, we’ve cautioned against this step, believing city officials should be allowed the chance to clean up this bookkeeping mess without the LGC stepping in. But if city officials aren’t being truthful about the extent of the problem, and are even actively working to prevent the city from having up-to-date finances, then, yes, it’s time for the LGC to take charge. Someone with credibility and expertise has to.