It’s still too soon to uncork the champagne but following the state Senate’s overwhelming 46-2 vote this week in favor, it looks like North Carolina will soon become the 40th state to expand Medicaid to provide health care coverage to low-income workers.

The state House still has to take final votes on House Bill 76 next week — something House Speaker Tim Moore said will likely happen on Wednesday. But since more or less the same measure already passed the House once, supporters of Medicaid expansion should be feeling confident that nearly 600,000 of their fellow Tar Heel residents ages 18-64 will finally be able to afford to go see a doctor.