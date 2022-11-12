Tuesday’s predicted red wave may not have reached the beach in places like Pennsylvania, Arizona and Nevada, but it almost certainly crashed the shores of North Carolina.
Republican Ted Budd, a little known congressman prior to winning Donald Trump’s endorsement, handily defeated Democrat Cheri Beasley, a former state Supreme Court chief justice, in the U.S. Senate race by 135,000 votes.
Republicans also picked up enough state Senate seats to now have a supermajority, which means they’ll be able to override Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto on expected new restrictions on abortion and other hot-button bills. The GOP also came within one seat of a similar supermajority in the state House.
Republicans also retook control of the state Supreme Court, picking up two open seats. They erased what had been a 4-3 Democratic majority and will now have a 5-2 edge. They also picked up all four open seats on the N.C. Court of Appeals. The new GOP court majority likely means there’ll be a shift to the right on redistricting and voting, abortion, education spending, and other contentious issues that have come before the court.
The good day for state Republicans was better for them in our area, where some of the few remaining key Democratic officeholders were swept from office. Four-term Democratic state House Rep. Howard Hunter III was defeated by Republican Bill Ward, a retired sheriff’s lieutenant from Pasquotank County, in the 5th House District. And appointed Superior Court Judge Eula Reid, a former District Court judge seeking election to an eight-year term, was defeated by District Attorney Andrew Womble, a Republican, in the seven-county 1st Judicial District. Reid was the last remaining judge in the district registered as a Democrat. Once Womble is sworn in, all seven judges in the district — two on the Superior Court bench, five on the District Court bench — will be Republicans.
Thanks to an 8,000-vote margin in Currituck and Camden counties, state Sen. Bobby Hanig, R-Currituck, defeated Democrat Valerie Jordan of Warren County in the newly drawn, Democratic-leaning 3rd N.C. Senate District. Hanig was already in the Senate representing the former 1st District; he’ll shift over to the 3rd District seat.
Two other Democrats further down the ballot — Perquimans County Commissioner Fondella Leigh and longtime Chowan Clerk of Superior Court Michael McArthur — also lost their bids for re-election on Tuesday.
McArthur didn’t lose to a Republican; he was defeated by retired Chowan Sheriff Dwayne Goodwin, a former Democrat who switched his registration to unaffiliated. McArthur was the last remaining Democrat to serve as clerk of court in the area. The office is now held by Republicans in four other counties, including by two — Jennifer Thompson in Pasquotank and Jennifer Gray in Camden — who won contested races on Tuesday.
Leigh came in fourth in a race for three county commission seats won by two Republicans, incumbent Commissioner Wallace Nelson and first-time candidate James Ward, and unaffiliated candidate Tim Corprew.
Goodwin and Corprew are the first unaffiliated candidates in the five-county area to win a partisan election. With unaffiliated voters now in the majority in a growing number of counties, including Perquimans and Camden, they likely won’t be the last.
Not every Democrat lost. Charles Jordan, who is African American, won re-election to his at-large county commission seat in Pasquotank — something only two Black candidates have been able to do. And Sheriff Shelby White, who was running unopposed, won re-election in Perquimans.
Further up the ballot, Democrat Don Davis also won election in the 1st House District, even though he lost to Republican Sandy Smith by 4,454 votes in four area counties. But Davis, Jordan, and White were notable exceptions.
Which speaks to a larger point about Tuesday’s partisan elections in our area. The result wasn’t really a red wave; it was confirmation of what the political waters here already look like — and will continue to look like for the foreseeable future. Political realignment, the switching of allegiance from one political party to another, started here roughly a decade ago and has accelerated as most white Democrats have fled the party and re-registered as either Republican or unaffiliated. With nearly all key local public offices — legislator, judge, sheriff, county commissioner and clerk of court — now firmly in the hands of Republicans, and GOP voters following behaviors they used to criticize Democrats for — voting for candidates solely based on party — it’s hard to see Democrats winning any partisan election anytime soon.
— The Daily Advance