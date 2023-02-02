...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM FRIDAY TO 5 AM EST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 10 AM Friday to 5 AM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Our view: Raising pay good start to boosting ECPD morale
Kudos to Elizabeth City City Council for agreeing last week to approve significant pay raises for our city’s depleted police force. Councilors agreed on Jan. 23 to raise the annual pay of all officers up to the level of deputy chief by $6,500 — $1,500 more than even the city’s interim police chief had requested.
Interim police Chief Phil Webster believes the pay hike will help stem an outflow of officers that has shrunken the ranks of the city’s police force by nearly 50 percent — a situation he described as the most “perilous” for any law enforcement agency he’s seen in 29 years of police work.
Webster first publicly disclosed the impact that low pay was having in December, when he told council that 21 officers — a full third of the department’s 64-officer force — had left since December 2021, the overwhelming majority for higher pay elsewhere. He noted that the pay range for city officers was $36,586 to $44,470, which was lower than at many neighboring police departments, including even Elizabeth City State University. He said last week that he had compared city officers’ police pay to that in 29 other law enforcement agencies around the state and found it came in dead last.
Without pay increases for police officers, the city almost certainly would have to start paying other agencies like the Pasquotank and Camden sheriff’s offices to help patrol the city, Webster said. The department in fact had already started using other agencies to help man special events, like last month’s Christmas parade.
Webster said the pay increases will be paid for by freezing six open positions in the city budget — not an ideal circumstance but necessary given the situation.
While low pay was the main focus of Webster’s presentation, he also mentioned something else affecting police officers’ desire to work for the city: the effects actions by city management and elected officials can have on officer morale.
Kudos to Webster for talking in public about something we’re sure wasn’t easy for city officials to hear: the impact their actions had during the protests following Andrew Brown Jr.’s fatal shooting by Pasquotank Sheriff’s deputies nearly two years ago.
According to Webster, a top-to-bottom review he conducted of the police department after he was hired last summer found wide disagreement among officers about how the department had handled the daily protests of Brown’s death. Webster said the department in fact was “fractured into two camps” over how police handled the protests. He also told councilors that some police officers distrust elected officials, concerned they may not get support should they have to use force against a crime suspect and the incident “becomes the center of political discourse.”
Webster said the department suffered from a leadership void after Eddie Buffaloe — the city’s public safety director and police chief during the Brown protests — left the department for a state job. He also said officers with the department did not receive any mental health counseling in the aftermath of the Brown protests.
Webster didn’t elaborate on exactly how officers were divided over the department’s handling of the Brown protests. But we can imagine a number thought the protests went on too long and were at times haphazardly managed by city officials. Officers also likely felt hamstrung at times over their ability to enforce laws and policies, worried they might be disciplined for how they treated protesters.
Something we found out after the protests ended was that many that involved the use of state-maintained roads like Ehringhaus, Water and Elizabeth streets, and Hughes and Halstead boulevards, were illegal because protesters hadn’t gotten permission from the state transportation department to conduct them. Either city management didn’t know protesters were supposed to get DOT’s permission or knew it and didn’t care. Either way, it almost certainly affected police officer morale.
Moving forward, city officials need to make sure this “fracture” in the police department has healed. They also need to make sure there are no more leadership voids. One place they could start is naming Webster permanent police chief. Why, after all, does our city still have an interim police chief after six months?