Kudos to Elizabeth City City Council for agreeing last week to approve significant pay raises for our city’s depleted police force. Councilors agreed on Jan. 23 to raise the annual pay of all officers up to the level of deputy chief by $6,500 — $1,500 more than even the city’s interim police chief had requested.

Interim police Chief Phil Webster believes the pay hike will help stem an outflow of officers that has shrunken the ranks of the city’s police force by nearly 50 percent — a situation he described as the most “perilous” for any law enforcement agency he’s seen in 29 years of police work.