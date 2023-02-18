...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
choppy waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM EST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Our View: Ruffieux had impact; successor should, too
It’s rare that a tourism director makes an impact on our community. In fact, you could rattle off the names of the handful of tourism directors who’ve worked for the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Tourism Development Authority since the position was created and you’d probably be hard pressed to name something significant that happened on their watch.
Not so with Corrina Ruffieux. The TDA’s current executive director, who announced late last month she’s resigning March 23 to take a similar job in Haywood County, has had an definite impact on local tourism — and you could say Elizabeth City as well — during her 4½-year tenure.
Of course the thing Ruffieux will be remembered for most is creating the U.S. Coast Guard Marathon and pushing to have it run in Elizabeth City. The weekend of racing, now in its second year as an in-person event and third year overall, brought more than 1,400 runners to the city last March and is expected to surpass that total with next’s month event. As of Thursday, 1,525 runners were registered to run in next month’s event in either its 5K, half marathon or full marathon race.
The Coast Guard marathon, which is now grown into a qualifying race for both the Boston Marathon and the Olympics, has generated a bonanza of positive attention for Elizabeth City. Thousands of people around the country who had never heard of the Harbor of Hospitality, now have heard of it, and not only have heard of it, plan to visit here to run in one of the races. Thanks to the Coast Guard Marathon, Elizabeth City now has a bona fide attraction.
Those runners don’t come empty handed. A report Ruffieux released last summer showed the economic impact from the first in-person marathon on Pasquotank County was $700,000. Next month’s second in-person Coast Guard Marathon almost certainly will have a similar economic impact.
While it may seem easy to draw people someplace if you have a successful attraction, the job isn’t easy. Ruffieux’s tenure here coincided with both the COVID-19 pandemic and the aftermath of the Andrew Brown Jr. shooting by law enforcement, both of which had significantly negative impacts on the number of people wanting to come to Elizabeth City. In the case of the latter, Ruffieux helped lead efforts to encourage more visitation of local African American sites — something critically needed in the wake of the law enforcement killing of an unarmed Black man in April 2021.
The TDA also ruffled a few feathers during Ruffieux’s tenure, as the board brought to an end the longstanding practice of doling out tourism grants to local projects simply because city or county officials wanted the funding. Under Ruffieux’s leadership, the TDA board began approving tourism grants only for projects that showed they would put “heads in beds” — attract visitors who stayed in local hotels or Airbnbs. The change, while still controversial, is in accordance with the ordinances city and county officials adopted decades ago on how occupancy taxes collected here are supposed to be spent.
The Coast Guard Marathon obviously is a big deal, and Ruffieux deserves a lot of credit not only for bringing it to Elizabeth City but for working to see it continue to grow.
Of course, responsibility for ensuring the marathon continues to grow will fall to someone else after Ruffieux departs next month. We can’t afford, either through neglect, indifference or inattention, to let the marathon move somewhere else.
That’s why it’s critical that the TDA board find the right person to succeed Ruffieux. This is not a position that should be filled with just someone the board settles for. It needs to be filled following a national search with a travel and tourism professional who has as much experience, if not maybe more, as Ruffieux had when she accepted the job in 2018.
Given the national exposure the marathon has helped draw to Elizabeth City, that shouldn’t be hard. We would expect the applicant pool for her successor to include a number of travel and tourism professionals eager to take over management of a popular attraction. The key will be picking the right person from those who apply. Let’s hope the TDA’s decision-making will be as sound as it turned out to be in 2018.