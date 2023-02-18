It’s rare that a tourism director makes an impact on our community. In fact, you could rattle off the names of the handful of tourism directors who’ve worked for the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Tourism Development Authority since the position was created and you’d probably be hard pressed to name something significant that happened on their watch.

Not so with Corrina Ruffieux. The TDA’s current executive director, who announced late last month she’s resigning March 23 to take a similar job in Haywood County, has had an definite impact on local tourism — and you could say Elizabeth City as well — during her 4½-year tenure.