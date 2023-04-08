What qualifies as evil? It’s a question that philosophers and theologians have wrestled with for centuries.
It’s pretty well established that Hitler’s genocide of 6 million Jews and others during World War II was evil. So was Joseph Stalin’s forced famine in 1930s Ukraine that killed millions. As was Mao Tse Tung’s “Great Leap Forward” in the early 1960s that is estimated to have killed between 35 million and 45 million Chinese people.
Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is also making a compelling argument every day that the death and destruction he’s causing in Ukraine is evil.
So what to make of state Sen. Norm Sanderson’s comments at the recent Pasquotank Republican Convention where he suggested that evil is also afoot in North Carolina?
“I’ve got something to tell you, if you don’t know exactly why you’re here tonight,” Sanderson, R-Pamlico, told fellow Republicans at the Pasquotank event last month. “You are the last barrier between all of the ones who would do evil in this state and what God wants to do with North Carolina.”
Sanderson hasn’t walked the comment back so we assume he still stands by it. Who exactly is Sanderson talking about when he says “ones who would do evil in this state?” Is he talking about Democrats or Democratic lawmakers? He needs to explain.
There are of course arguments to be made that not supporting Medicaid expansion in North Carolina, as Sanderson recently refused to do, was an expression of evil. The bill, which passed both the House and Senate — Sanderson was only one of two senators to vote no — and was signed into law by Gov. Roy Cooper, will extend living-saving health insurance to roughly 600,000 North Carolinians who otherwise couldn’t afford it.
Some point out that untold numbers of North Carolinians may have needlessly died over the past decade because of GOP lawmakers’ up-until-now steadfast refusal to do what lawmakers in other GOP-led states have done — expand Medicaid coverage. Does this qualify as evil? It was wrongheaded and lacked compassion. But it wasn’t evil.
Some could also describe state Republicans’ recent vote to eliminate pistol permits in North Carolina as evil because it could lead to more gun violence deaths. Was this evil? Again, the decision was wrongheaded — sheriff background checks likely did stop some people with serious mental health issues from getting guns — but it wasn’t evil.
We’re sure that some will label a Republican-sponsored bill to ban nearly all abortions in North Carolina — state Rep. Ed Goodwin of Chowan is one of three sponsors of the “Human Life Protection Act of 2023” — as evil. The legislation would ban all abortions except those needed to protect the life of the mother.
The bill does not contain exceptions for either rape or incest, meaning if it became law, young girls who became pregnant from being raped or sexually assaulted by a relative or someone else would be required to give birth to the baby. Is that evil? It’s terrible legislation, and almost certainly won’t be the final abortion-limiting legislation Republicans push through into law now that Gov. Roy Cooper’s vetoes can be overridden, but it’s not evil.
We fully expect opponents of the transgender bans Republicans introduced this week will also characterize those bills as evil. GOP lawmakers introduced bills that ban gender-affirming treatments and certain surgeries for minors, including one that bars gender-transitioning procedures on anyone younger than 18. They also proffered bills that ban transgender youth from participating in middle and high school sports consistent with their gender identity, The Associated Press reported.
Advocates for transgender people claim the bills will only further marginalize a small group of people who already feel marginalized and rejected and who are more prone to suicide. Is that evil? No. It’s bullying and unnecessary — even one of the bill’s sponsors says only about 15 transgender athletes played high school sports this year — but it’s not evil.
All of this is to say, those who oppose what you think “God’s plan” is for North Carolina are not evil. Calling your political opponents “evil” is both reckless and dangerous, however. It risks dehumanizing them, and once that happens, the potential for real, actual evil increases.
We’d suggest Sen. Sanderson brush up on his history or maybe even speak to a pastor. Maybe then he’d find out what real evil is and be more cautious with his rhetoric.
— The Daily Advance