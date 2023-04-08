What qualifies as evil? It’s a question that philosophers and theologians have wrestled with for centuries.

It’s pretty well established that Hitler’s genocide of 6 million Jews and others during World War II was evil. So was Joseph Stalin’s forced famine in 1930s Ukraine that killed millions. As was Mao Tse Tung’s “Great Leap Forward” in the early 1960s that is estimated to have killed between 35 million and 45 million Chinese people.