The N.C. Department of Public Instruction released school report cards earlier this month, and to no one’s surprise more students did better on end-of-grade and end-of-course testing than they did a year ago when schools were under tight COVID-19 restrictions and fewer students were learning in the classroom.
It may be somewhat more of a surprise that hundreds more schools and roughly 20 more school districts are now considered “low performing” given the overall improvement. However, that just shows there’s still a lot of work to do to get our students caught up and moving forward again after more than two years of pandemic-related disruptions.
In our area, only one district — Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools — was deemed low performing, owing to a majority of its schools — eight of 13 eligible for assessment — receiving either Ds or Fs on their report cards. Six schools received Ds and two elementary schools — J.C. Sawyer and P.W. Moore — received Fs.
Elsewhere, only one other school — Central Elementary in Currituck County Schools — received a D grade and was deemed low performing. Most others, including all schools in Perquimans and Chowan counties, received Cs.
ECPPS schools face obvious challenges most others in the area do not: larger percentages of children receiving free or reduced lunch, and larger percentages of minority children who typically are lower income or economically disadvantaged.
Although he could have, new ECPPS Superintendent Keith Parker didn’t dwell on any of these challenges when addressing how the district plans to improve student performance. Parker said the district plans to speed up its production of state-mandated improvement plans for each school, and he made this vow to parents and students: “I promise you ECPPS will not remain a low-performing district. We will improve, and we will do whatever it takes to meet the needs of our students and families.”
Parker did rightly note one key ingredient to the performance grades: the continued heavy emphasis on student proficiency on year-end testing — 80% of a school’s grade — versus how much progress students make on those tests from the prior year — only 20%. What that means is, even if more students are showing improvement on end-of-grade and end-of-course tests, it’s not reflected in the school’s overall performance grade because proficiency counts for so much.
This has been our ongoing criticism of the school accountability process ever since it was introduced a decade ago: it relies too much on one score to assess what’s actually happening in our schools. While it is concerning that fewer than 50% of students at a school aren’t testing at a proficient level, it’s just not fair to say their school rates a D or F for what those students achieved on essentially one or two days of test-taking. Schools don’t hand out Ds or Fs to students for one or two days of classwork; the state shouldn’t be doing it to schools either.
Public education advocates have been urging state lawmakers for years to change the grading algorithm, pointing out its unfairness and unnecessary punitiveness. However, those calls have mostly fallen on deaf ears at the Republican-controlled Legislature.
Fortunately, someone in a position of leadership in the GOP is finally listening to these criticisms. As a story by the Carolina Journal pointed out this week, GOP Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt recently described the current school accountability system as “flawed.” Truitt pointed out that assigning a school a letter grade “does not speak to school quality” or say anything about whether a student will be successful at a particular school.
According to the CJ story, Truitt said schools need to be judged by other criteria when their overall quality is being assessed. For example, she believes schools should be measured according to what they’re doing to ensure high school students can take community college courses and earn college credits, what they’re doing to help students catch up from the pandemic, and what they’re doing to fight chronic absenteeism.
“All of these things need to be included in how we define school quality,” Truitt said, according to CJ. We agree.
Truitt said she and other officials are working on reforms to the school accountability system that they hope to bring to the Legislature next year. Here’s hoping GOP lawmakers will be more open to these changes than they have been.