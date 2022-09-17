The N.C. Department of Public Instruction released school report cards earlier this month, and to no one’s surprise more students did better on end-of-grade and end-of-course testing than they did a year ago when schools were under tight COVID-19 restrictions and fewer students were learning in the classroom.

It may be somewhat more of a surprise that hundreds more schools and roughly 20 more school districts are now considered “low performing” given the overall improvement. However, that just shows there’s still a lot of work to do to get our students caught up and moving forward again after more than two years of pandemic-related disruptions.