...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
9 AM EDT SATURDAY...
...GALE WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH
SATURDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, south winds 15 to 20 kt
with gusts up to 25 kt and choppy waters expected. For the
Gale Watch, southwest winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 40 kt
and rough waters possible.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 2 PM this afternoon
to 9 AM EDT Saturday. For the Gale Watch, from Saturday
morning through Saturday evening.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
9 AM EDT SATURDAY...
...GALE WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH
SATURDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, south winds 15 to 20 kt
with gusts up to 25 kt and choppy waters expected. For the
Gale Watch, southwest winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 40 kt
and rough waters possible.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 2 PM this afternoon
to 9 AM EDT Saturday. For the Gale Watch, from Saturday
morning through Saturday evening.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.
&&
Weather Alert
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM SATURDAY TO MIDNIGHT EDT
SATURDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 40 to 45 mph
expected. Winds may briefly gust to as high as 50 mph Saturday
afternoon into Saturday evening.
* WHERE...Portions of northeast North Carolina and eastern and
southeast Virginia.
* WHEN...From 8 AM Saturday to midnight EDT Saturday night.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
For nearly eight years, ever since he descended the golden escalator at Trump Tower, Donald Trump has prided himself on busting norms of the U.S. political system. He didn’t talk like any other U.S. politician. And he didn’t act like any other U.S. politician. And for that he was richly rewarded, winning the presidency in 2016 and adoration bordering on worship from a large swath of one of the country’s two major political parties.
Despite losing the 2020 election to Joe Biden and being a key reason why his Republican Party failed to retake the U.S. Senate and barely retook the U.S. House in 2022, Trump remains a dominant figure in our political system. Trump in fact has already entered the presidential race for 2024 and so far, seems to be scaring off any potential serious rivals from challenging him in the GOP primary.
Which is all the more reason why Thursday’s announcement that a Manhattan grand jury voted to indict Trump on still unknown criminal charges was historic but not unexpected. The grand jury has been hearing testimony for months about Trump’s role in a scheme to pay money to two women who claim to have had extramarital sexual relationships with him in the mid-2000s from telling their stories prior to the 2016 presidential election. Trump has denied the relationships, but his former attorney, Michael Cohen, pleaded guilty and completed a prison sentence for federal charges that arose from hush money payments to at least one of the women.
That Trump would be indicted — he’s the first former president that’s happened to — on charges believed to be connected to how those hush money payments were recorded is surprising given the magnitude of other legal troubles the former president is facing. Trump is still under federal investigation in Washington, D.C., and Fulton County, Georgia, for his role in trying to overturn the election results of the 2020 election that he lost. He’s also under investigation by the U.S. Justice Department for taking classified documents to his Florida home after leaving office and then obstructing federal efforts to retrieve them.
We don’t know yet any of the charges Trump is facing in New York City, his former home, and won’t until the former president is formally arraigned in court next week. The norms-busting former president will bust a few more when he becomes the first ex-president to be fingerprinted and have his mugshot taken.
But already on queue, Republicans — following Trump’s lead — are claiming the charges against the ex-president are politically motivated and are attacking the elected Manhattan district attorney, Democrat Alvin Bragg. Some misguided Republicans in Congress say they even plan to subpoena Bragg and force him to testify about the reasons why he’s bringing charges against the former president.
This kind of unprecedented political interference in the legal system is of course wrongheaded and would set all sorts of dangerous precedents. But it’s also not surprising given the toxic, it-doesn’t-matter-what-the-facts-are, it-only-matters-how-it-affects-me behavior Trump selfishly has unleashed on our body politic. Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like this will change anytime soon; Trump is already fundraising off the “injustice” of his indictment.
Republicans used to say they stood for the rule of law — at least they did when another president was accused of breaking the law to hide a sexual affair. The rule of law requires an open and fair examination of facts in a courtroom, not on Fox News or a rally stage. It also requires that persons found guilty by a jury of their peers following that examination be held to account, no matter who they are. Persons found guilty of crimes in this country aren’t given a get out of jail free card just because they once got to sit behind the Resolute Desk — at least not yet. It may be a cliché, but it’s also true: no one is above the law.
Let’s see what evidence Bragg has before we condemn his case. And let’s see what Donald Trump did — or didn’t do — before we rush to a verdict. And besides, there’s no guarantee the Manhattan case against Trump will be the first to hit the courtroom. There are after all those other cases involving more serious potential crimes still awaiting prosecutors’ determination on charges.