For nearly eight years, ever since he descended the golden escalator at Trump Tower, Donald Trump has prided himself on busting norms of the U.S. political system. He didn’t talk like any other U.S. politician. And he didn’t act like any other U.S. politician. And for that he was richly rewarded, winning the presidency in 2016 and adoration bordering on worship from a large swath of one of the country’s two major political parties.

Despite losing the 2020 election to Joe Biden and being a key reason why his Republican Party failed to retake the U.S. Senate and barely retook the U.S. House in 2022, Trump remains a dominant figure in our political system. Trump in fact has already entered the presidential race for 2024 and so far, seems to be scaring off any potential serious rivals from challenging him in the GOP primary.