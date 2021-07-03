Something happened in Elizabeth City this week that doesn’t happen very often. City workers not only staged a protest on the streets around City Hall to get their pay raised, they also managed within a day to convince enough members of City Council to agree to their demand.
Council voted mid-week to approve next year’s nearly $70 million city budget that includes an 8.5-cent increase to the city’s property tax rate — enough to fund a 4% pay raise for every city worker. The tax hike will also raise enough money, according to city officials, to bring all city workers up to the pay levels recommended in a recent study the city commissioned to determine how competitive its pay scales are to those in neighboring governments.
We don’t have any real heartburn that city workers are getting a pay raise — the study performed by the Management Advisory Group released in May noted that while the city’s benefit package is good, what workers are actually paid in salary is “dreadful and a disservice.”
City officials have also noted that some 40 workers — about 11% of the city’s workforce of 356 at the time — have left since July 1, 2020, most to earn better pay elsewhere. We also learned, from some of the workers themselves speaking at a recent special meeting with City Council, that many are forced to work second jobs to provide for their families. And at least one public works employee acknowledged he’s homeless.
Our city depends on these workers to provide the services we depend on: policing, fire protection, garbage pickup, street and sewer line maintenance, park maintenance, to name a few. And while we all can complain about how well these services are delivered — and some weren’t during the pandemic when many city offices and facilities were closed — they will never be delivered well if the city’s workforce continually turns over because workers can find greener pastures elsewhere.
But at the same time, city officials need to be realistic about what our city can afford. Contrary to some of our city officials’ perception, Elizabeth City is not a place of great wealth. Median income here is less than $20,000 a year, nearly a quarter of the city’s 17,751 residents live in poverty, and more than 60 percent rent their homes, according to the latest census data.
By cavalierly approving an 8.5-cent tax hike after agreeing only days before on a 5-cent increase, city officials seemed not to have paid much attention to those actually paying taxes: small-business owners and homeowners. Many of them just struggled through a pandemic that saw their own livelihoods and homeownership threatened. To now have to turn around and pay higher property taxes — no matter how good the purpose they’re intended to address — will likely feel like a kick in the teeth.
The impact on taxpayers could have been less if, instead of raising the tax rate by 8.5 cents to fund 4% raises this coming year, council had agreed to raise it by 4 or 5 cents — with the understanding council would return to complete the job in the following year’s budget. City workers could have held them to the agreement by doing what they did this week: by taking their complaints to the streets.
That councilors didn’t even discuss doing something like that gets to our real heartburn about what happened this week: a lack of planning and then a lack of willingness to stick to a plan once one was created. City Manager Montre Freeman initially proposed a 10-cent property tax hike to raise enough revenue to build up the city’s fund balance. After the pay study came out in May, however, the city’s budget priorities suddenly switched to complying with its recommendations.
Councilors initially agreed on a 5-cent tax hike, then flirted with a 10-cent hike, then settled on an 8.5-cent increase. To make up the revenue the city won’t be getting through a 10-cent increase, Freeman had to strip out money for the homeless shelter — something that had been a priority — and pull money from the city’s reserves — something the 10-cent tax hike was supposed to keep from happening.
We realize this was the first budget Freeman has put together since becoming Elizabeth City’s city manager. He and council need to make sure more thought goes into the next one.
— The Daily Advance