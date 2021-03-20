It’s rare when the public gets to weigh in on a government decision to buy land before the property is bought. It’s rarer still that how the public feels about the proposed purchase actually can affect whether it happens.
But both things are set to take place in Pasquotank County next week when county officials hold an in-person meeting at the county courthouse on their proposal to purchase 51 acres for a new Northern Park in the Newland community.
The county has been searching for a park site in the northern part of the county ever since 300 people in the Newland area signed a petition seeking one three years ago. The county thought it had located a site several years ago but the location — on 29 acres off Sawyer an Crooked Run roads — was overwhelmingly opposed by Newland residents, who worried about increased traffic and other concerns. As a result, the county ultimately dropped the site from consideration.
During those discussions, a number of residents said they didn’t oppose the park; they just felt the county needed to find a better site for it. One of their suggestions was the former Morgan’s Corner Pulling Park off U.S. Highway 158. The park once hosted popular truck- and tractor-pulling events but has been closed since 2017.
The county apparently took the advice to heart and now is proposing to buy the 51-acre property for $612,000. The county’s purchase, however, is contingent on receiving a N.C. Parks and Recreation Trust Fund grant that will pay for half the purchase cost. The county is proposing to seek additional grants to develop the site for a park.
If the purchase goes forward, the county plans to get input from community residents before deciding what sort of amenities it would include. Some that have been mentioned include a walking trail, picnic pavilion, playground equipment and a sports field.
In addition, the county is also hoping to reserve three acres of the property for what it’s calling a “public safety substation.” The complex, which could include emergency service personnel, fire and sheriff assets, would be used to increase emergency response in the Newland community and have a separate entrance and exit from the park.
We think the county’s proposal to buy the site and develop for park is a great idea. The Newland area is some distance from existing recreational facilities in other parts of Pasquotank County. Right now, it’s almost as close to drive to neighboring Camden County to walk a nature trail.
According to an online vote during a Zoom meeting on the park proposal this week, an overwhelming majority of residents participating — 31 of 41 — agreed with our assessment.
However, not everyone does. During county commissioners’ meeting earlier in the week, several residents who live near the proposed park site expressed opposition to it, raising concerns about traffic, noise and in one case, fights on basketball courts the resident apparently presumes would be included if the site becomes a park. Interestingly, we don’t recall there being a lot of complaints about noise, traffic and the potential for fights when the site was used as a truck- and tractor-pulling venue.
At any rate, because of the vocal opposition to the county purchasing the site for a park, Pasquotank commissioners asked for an in-person meeting on the proposal, which is now set for Tuesday at 5 p.m. in Courtroom A of the courthouse. In its advertising for the meeting, officials have taken the extra step of encouraging residents to show up and express either their support or opposition to the project. They’ve also said a vote on the project will be taken of those in the room, presumably to show the state granting source there’s public support for the park.
This is a rare opportunity for direct democracy. We encourage all Newland residents to show up on Tuesday and express their view.
