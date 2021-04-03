Just over a week ago, the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education came out of a closed-door session and voted in public not to take action on a confidential personnel matter the board had discussed during the closed meeting.
The school board voted 5-1 not to take action on the matter, with even the board member who made the motion to approve it voting against her own motion.
The motion the majority of school board members voted against didn’t clearly state what the issue was that was being voted on. As a matter of fact, the school board chairwoman, Sharon Warden, specifically advised the school board member who made the motion, Virginia Houston, not to state specifically what the board was voting on.
Believing public bodies who take public votes owe it to the public to say what they’re voting on, we were naturally confused by this.
We reached out to the N.C. Press Association’s attorney, Amanda Martin, who told us that in her opinion, the ECPPS board’s decision clearly runs afoul of North Carolina’s Open Meetings Law. Specifically, a section of that law known as “acting by reference.”
That section of the law, G.S. 143-318.13©, states the following: “The members of a public body shall not deliberate, vote, or otherwise take action upon any matter by reference to a letter, number or other designation, or other secret device or method, with the intention of making it impossible for persons attending a meeting of the public body to understand what is being deliberated, voted, or acted upon.”
That section of the law goes on to allow “taking action by reference to an agenda,” but only if the agenda is “sufficiently worded to enable the public to understand what is being deliberated, voted or acted upon” and copies of the agenda are available to the public.
Warden defended the school board’s handling of the public vote, saying the board had been advised by its own attorney that what was done was necessary to protect the confidentiality of personnel matters discussed in the closed session. Martin differs, pointing out Section C of the Open Meetings Law doesn’t exempt votes on personnel matters.
We get the need to protect confidential personnel matters. Public boards in fact meet behind closed doors all the time to discuss personnel matters, typically to ensure something pertaining to a public employee or potential employee isn’t disclosed to the public without their consent.
Usually these sessions follow a similar script, outlined in law. The board votes to go into a closed session, citing the relevant provision of the Open Meetings Law that allows them to do so. The board then discusses in private whatever the issue is. Then after voting to end the closed session, the board either resumes the open part of its meeting or votes to adjourn.
What we disagree with is the idea of public bodies ending a closed session, returning to an open session, and then taking a public vote without, as the law says, “sufficient wording to enable the public to understand what is being deliberated, voted or acted upon.”
What is the point of a public vote, after all, if only those voting know what’s being voted on? If a matter is significant or pressing enough to require the board to take a public vote, the public needs to know what its elected representatives are voting on.
If, on the other hand, the matter is too sensitive to be discussed publicly, there’s a simple remedy for keeping it private: leave it in closed session.
Just don’t come out of a session that’s closed to the public and take votes without telling the public what you’re voting on. No one in a functioning democracy should ever be comfortable when that happens, no matter how well-intentioned those who engage in it believe their actions to be.
— The Daily Advance