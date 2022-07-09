The one thing we had hoped wouldn’t happen as Elizabeth City’s new City Council took their seats has gone and happened anyway.
We had urged the new council several weeks ago, as it was rushing to start a search for a new permanent manager, not to be too quick to push interim City Manager Richard Hicks out the door.
Well, less than two weeks after being sworn in, that’s exactly what they’ve gone and done: not just pushed Hicks toward the door but out it completely. Hicks, the city’s interim manager since March 21, didn’t last more than one scheduled meeting with the new council that was sworn in June 17. He submitted his resignation on June 28 and council voted to accept it on Tuesday of this week.
Hicks had offered to work out the 30-day notice called for in his contract to give council time to plan its next steps. But apparently miffed with Hicks’ abrupt decision to leave, council decided to be rid of him as soon as possible: they voted to make his resignation take effect just over 12 hours after agreeing to accept it.
Hicks has refused to say why he decided to leave so abruptly. But it’s obvious he was no longer happy with his job in Elizabeth City. It’s equally obvious that the new council — or at least some members of it — wasn’t happy with him. More than likely Hicks got the message he wasn’t wanted at his first closed session with the new council.
Clearly having people at City Hall too miserable to speak to one another — Hicks submitted his resignation by email and apparently didn’t talk to any councilors or to Mayor Kirk Rivers before doing so — was an untenable situation. So on the one hand, it’s good Hicks decided to go ahead and leave now. But on the other hand, we can’t think of anything worse that could have happened. Instead of calm and continuity, which is what the city needed after an election that brought six new councilors and a new mayor to City Hall, we immediately have the opposite: disruption and uncertainty.
Council did appoint city Human Resources Director Montique McClary as acting interim city manager, but hasn’t settled on whether it will seek to employ yet another interim manager — who technically would be the city’s fifth since August 2020 — to oversee city operations while the search for a new full-time manager gets underway.
No knock on McClary, but of course the city needs to employ another professional interim manager at this critical juncture. And council would’ve had more time to find one if Hicks had been required to work out his 30-day notice. Instead, the new council, led by veterans Kem Spence and Johnnie Walton, surrendered to a fit of pique and pushed him out the door.
Which is a shame because in his short, three months with the city, Hicks did a lot to get the city back on sound financial footing. Taking over from former interim manager Ralph Clark, whom the previous council hired after firing Montre Freeman last September, Hicks made straightening out the city’s disordered finances his top priority.
Hicks stepped into real problems: the state’s Local Government Commission had placed Elizabeth City on its Unit Assistance list last September after the city filed its financial statements six months after a Jan. 31, 2021 deadline. The city’s accounting problem also caused it to miss last year’s Nov. 1 deadline to have its finances audited for the 2020-21 year.
Hicks not only got a handle on these problems, he prepared a spare budget for the fiscal year that started July 1 that didn’t require a property tax rate hike. The now departed interim city manager also won praise, at least from the public, for being upfront about the city’s financial woes caused by either by inattention, incompetence or a combination of both, prior to his arrival.
It remains to be seen how successful the city will be staying on the path back to financial stability that Hicks set. We apparently have a new council eager to change course.
In his resignation letter to council and the mayor, Hicks said he hopes they are “successful in dealing with all of the major issues you are dealing with.” We appreciate Hicks’ hopefulness. It’s looking like the city will need it.
