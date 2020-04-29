Protesters and some politicians here in North Carolina and in other states are calling for an end to stay-at-home orders and an end to business closures to protect against the spread of the novel coronavirus.
We believe it is too soon. An analogy making the rounds on social media serves well. To lift restrictions now would be the same as concluding: “The parachute has slowed our rate of descent; we can take it off now.”
That particular analogy might have resonance in this community, home of the paratroopers of the 82nd Airborne — people who know the life-saving value of a properly deployed parachute.
And we must never forget that, in spite of the temporary economic pain, the core issue must always be saving lives. North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper and state public health officials have said that social distancing is working to help “flatten the curve,” which helps keep our hospitals from being overrun by people seeking treatment for COVID-19, the mainly respiratory illness caused by the virus.
But we are still very much in a fight.
The notion of testing has also been largely absent from the protests that have been broadcast from various state capitals — where participants, many openly flouting the 6-foot rule of social distancing, have instead raised a laundry list of concerns from gun rights to rallying for Donald Trump’s reelection.
Public health officials believe the only way the U.S. safely reopens is with mass testing on a scale that the country has not begun to achieve. The testing must be accompanied by sufficient health personnel to conduct contact tracing, which is locating all who may have been infected by individual carriers. Mass testing and tracing have been key tools in countries that have done a better job limiting new infections, including in South Korea, Germany, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Iceland and Singapore.
Just about 3 million people had been tested for COVID-19 in the U.S. as of mid-April. Several models show that, at minimum, the country needs to be testing at least half a million Americans per day, and some models say that many millions must be tested daily. The reason is simple: The virus, which has no vaccine and no medically accepted treatment, has gotten away from us. We do not know who has it. Sending people back into close quarters with others too soon has been compared to playing Russian roulette with people’s lives.
The economic pain of these lockdown orders is real, for all of us. The news business is not immune; the drop in business-related advertising has caused layoffs and pay reductions across the industry. Every reasonable person knows that this situation cannot continue indefinitely. We could indeed reach the point that the widespread economic damage will cause worst health outcomes than the virus, particularly among groups already vulnerable because of existing socioeconomic circumstances.
We are hopeful a gradual easing of restrictions will start in North Carolina and elsewhere within the next couple of months. Cooper said last week that easing would be based on three factors: Testing, tracing and trends on COVID-19’s spread. He acknowledged “We can’t stay home forever,” but he also accepts the scientific truth that we are not ready yet.
Any move to reopen the state, or the country, without adequate testing would only lead to a reemergence of the outbreak, which could lead to even more economic pain if we are forced to re-introduce social distancing to stop the spread.
Our parachute is deployed. Let’s let it lower us safely to the ground.
Today’s editorial is from the Fayetteville Observer. The views expressed are not necessarily those of this newspaper.