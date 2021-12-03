We believe law enforcement is right to withhold certain details about ongoing criminal investigations. If you’re trying to find out who shot into a car, for example, you wouldn’t release a suspect’s name until you either have a warrant for their arrest or have them in custody.
You should, however, tell the public that you are looking for a suspect, particularly right after the incident happens. Unless, of course, you’re not. In which case, you should tell the public that, too.
Elizabeth City police didn’t do either of those things Thursday following the shooting deaths of three people near the intersection of Perry and Jordan streets. Police released the names of the three victims — 39-year-old De’Shay Berry, 3-year-old Allura Pledger, and 18-year-old Jaquan White — late Thursday night, saying they died from gunshot wounds but provided no other information.
At least some of the victims were shot to death in a car — that’s evident from media photographs from the scene of a vehicle draped in a white sheet. But police said nothing about it. There were also reports that at least one other person was wounded in the shooting — but police said nothing about that either.
Asked for these and other details, police officials’ only response was, “that’s under investigation.” Police had a similar response when asked if they believed the person or persons who shot the three people was/were still at large.
Well of course the shooting is under investigation. But that doesn’t mean police can’t — and shouldn’t — share with the public the bare minimum of what’s known about what happened. Were any of those who lost their lives in fact shot in a car? If so, do police believe they were shot by someone who knew them? Or was their shooting a random act of violence? The difference is important and matters a lot to the public who live or have to travel near the Perry and Jordan streets area.
Even more important is an honest answer to the question about whether police believe an armed shooter is still at large. Saying there is a shooter at large obviously would be something the public should know. Saying police don’t believe there is won’t make anyone less safe. And saying either can’t possibly jeopardize any investigation currently underway or undermine any future criminal case against suspects.
What it could do, on the other hand, is put an end to rumormongering and ease the minds of a public on edge over the taking of three lives, including that of a 3-year-old girl, on a public street in a senseless act of gun violence.
Sure Elizabeth City police should keep certain details of this horrific incident quiet. We have no interest in gory details. But saying absolutely nothing doesn’t do anything to keep any of us safe.
— The Daily Advance