Consider us old fashioned but we remember a time when lawmakers used to try to hide the fact they planned to go to work as a lobbyist at the end of their career in public service. This shamefacedness was a consequence of lobbying generally being seen as an attempt by ex-public officials to get paid for the relationships they built while in the service of taxpayers. One can understand why ex-lawmakers would feel awkward talking about it.
So we were surprised when state Sen. Bob Steinburg, R-Chowan, readily acknowledged recently that he plans to resign from the Senate at the end of this month and pursue a job as a paid lobbyist.
Steinburg, who lost his bid for re-election in May, said he needs to resign now to take advantage of a six-month “cooling off” period in state law that requires former lawmakers to wait at least half a year before registering as a lobbyist and lobbying their former colleagues. Steinburg needs to resign now in order to be ready to begin lobbying the Legislature when it convenes early next year.
Steinburg dressed up his announcement a little, declaring that he hopes to continue the service he’s provided during his three terms in the state House and two in the Senate, advocating on behalf of interests in northeastern North Carolina. We guess the only difference is, he’ll now get paid way more for it than he did while serving in the Legislature.
As NC Policy Watch noted in November 2019, North Carolina House members and senators are paid only $13,951 a year plus a daily stipend of $104 while the Legislature is in session. That qualifies as one of the lowest compensation rates for state lawmakers in the country.
The low pay, of course, is because North Carolina lawmakers are considered to work only part time. Advocates for a more professionalized Legislature have long called for North Carolina to change its laws and make lawmakers full-time — and compensated like it — particularly with annual legislative sessions seeming to last longer and longer. However, there appears to be no political appetite by those who stand to benefit the most — the lawmakers themselves — because they’re too afraid of ticking off voters.
Although we fundamentally oppose former lawmakers taking paid jobs lobbying their ex-colleagues, we realize the practice is allowed under current state law and, absent wide voter outrage, isn’t about to change any time soon. Steinburg is only playing by the rules as they’re currently written. And in an odd sense, he probably should be applauded for at least being honest about his intentions. Unlike many others, he’s not hiding what he plans to do.
We’ve had our disagreements with Sen. Steinburg over the years. We won’t catalogue them here. But we are, like many of his fervent supporters, disappointed about the way his public service to the region is ending.
The Senate’s Republican leadership drew Steinburg into a district he almost certainly would lose, “double-bunking” him with state Sen. Norm Sanderson, R-Pamlico, during constitutionally required redistricting earlier this year. One of the counties drawn into the new district was Carteret, which Sanderson already represented and which is much more populous than the six counties Steinburg represented that also were included. The move achieved its intended result: Steinburg lost Carteret by more than 5,000 votes in the May 17 GOP primary, and ended up losing to Sanderson by 2,500 votes.
Regardless of whether this was done to punish Steinburg or protect the GOP’s narrowing advantage as much as possible, the biggest casualty was our region. Sanderson, who serves only three counties in his current district, will certainly try to represent his new far-flung eight-county district equally. But given its much larger population base, the southern end of the district almost certainly will claim more of his attention than the less populous northern end which includes Pasquotank and other area counties.
Which brings us back to Steinburg. Given the situation our area now finds itself in with a new state senator based far to the south, we may need our soon-to-be-former senator’s advocacy sooner than we thought.