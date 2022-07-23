Consider us old fashioned but we remember a time when lawmakers used to try to hide the fact they planned to go to work as a lobbyist at the end of their career in public service. This shamefacedness was a consequence of lobbying generally being seen as an attempt by ex-public officials to get paid for the relationships they built while in the service of taxpayers. One can understand why ex-lawmakers would feel awkward talking about it.

So we were surprised when state Sen. Bob Steinburg, R-Chowan, readily acknowledged recently that he plans to resign from the Senate at the end of this month and pursue a job as a paid lobbyist.