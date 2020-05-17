So much for sticking with the plan.
When Gov. Roy Cooper announced May 8 he was lifting the first set of COVID-19 restrictions as part of a three-phase plan to reopen North Carolina’s economy, he said the state would need to meet specified benchmarks in order to proceed to Phase Two of the plan this coming Friday.
Phase Two will allow the reopening of businesses like barbershops, nail salons, theaters, tattoo parlors and bars, and the resumption of dine-in service at restaurants — provided they limit occupancy and adhere to strict social distancing and sanitization recommendations. These are the small businesses whose closings — or whose limited service, in the case of restaurants — have thrown hundreds of thousands of North Carolinians out of work and crippled our state’s economy. They need — we need — them to reopen.
On Thursday, it appeared North Carolina was on the path to making that happen. Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state’s top public health official, said the state is mostly meeting the benchmarks Cooper outlined. While the number of lab-confirmed cases for COVID-19 continues to rise — eclipsing 17,000 as of Friday — three other critical tools for measuring the disease’s spread — the percentage of tests coming back positive, the number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 and the number of cases determined by lab tests and surveillance methods — are headed in the right direction. And even when it comes to lab-confirmed cases, the seven-day average continues to show a leveling off, she said.
Cooper’s cautious reopening plan seems to be working. So why, then, are some state lawmakers like Senate Leader Phil Berger impatiently demanding the immediate reopening of barbershops and restaurants, and local governments adopting resolutions critical of the governor’s cautious approach?
To their credit, Elizabeth City City Council and the Pasquotank Board of Commissioners rejected a version of the resolution last week, deciding instead to write Cooper a letter thanking for him for his leadership during the pandemic. Commissioners did say, however, they want the governor to consider allowing more local control when it comes to reopening businesses.
Cooper hasn’t closed the door on allowing some regional differences in how restrictions are lifted, even as he rightly points out that viruses don’t respect county lines. We’ll see what he decides to do this Friday.
If we really want to ensure Cooper lifts more restrictions, more of us need to be wearing a facemask or cloth face-covering when we’re in a public place with others. The Centers for Disease Control says wearing a facemask is helpful preventing someone infected with the virus from spreading it, and can provide modest protection from being infected.
To encourage more mask-wearing in places where social distancing is harder, Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Management Coordinator Christy Saunders recently started a “Please Wear a Mask” initiative. While Saunders noted the obvious anti-virus benefit to wearing a mask, she also tried to hammer home the potential economic benefit.
Wearing a mask in public places now, Saunders said, increases the likelihood the positive COVID-19 trends will continue, and if those trends continue it’s likely Cooper starts Phase Two on Friday. If, however, those trends aren’t still headed in a positive direction, Phase Two likely won’t begin then, she said.
Which is why we should all be wearing masks when we go out to public places where social distancing is harder. Wearing a mask is not a hard thing to do. Donning one to stop the spread of COVID-19 doesn’t make you less macho or less a supporter of a certain political view. It makes you a responsible citizen.
Wearing a mask to prevent others from getting COVID-19 is actually pretty American. It’s the selfless kind of thing our parents and grandparents would have done during World War II, while they were also rationing gas, buying war bonds and recycling metal, to help the country’s war effort. It’s the least we can do in our current war against this disease, particularly if we want to return to some semblance of normal life.
The Daily Advance