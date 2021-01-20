Throughout our history, presidential inauguration day usually has been a celebratory time. Even if your candidate lost the most recent election, there’s still something uplifting about the crowds, the pageantry and the soaring rhetoric of a presidential inauguration. The day’s events help remind us just how fortunate we are to live in a place where our nation’s leadership is decided through the ballot box, not the barrel of a gun.
Unfortunately, there will be thousands of gun barrels at today’s inauguration of our 46th president, Joe R. Biden — just to ensure it happens peacefully. More than 25,000 National Guardsmen are in our nation’s capital today to make sure there’s no repeat of the deadly riot incited Jan. 6 by the outgoing president, Donald Trump, to prevent his duly elected successor from taking the oath of office.
It’s outrageous that such a massed military force is necessary to ensure a hallmark of our democracy: the peaceful transfer of power from one president to another. But no one living through the last four years of the Trump presidency should be surprised that armed troops are having to secure something we’ve always taken for granted.
There’s no debate about how we got here. Trump, who flirted with authoritarianism throughout his presidency, refused before the Nov. 3 election to say he would accept the results, claiming the only way he could lose would be through voter fraud. He would double-down on that claim after Biden decidedly defeated him, lying for months that he had actually won and that the election was stolen from him. Those lies, consumed by a group of voters more loyal to Trump than to democracy, are ultimately what led a pro-Trump mob to overrun police and assault our Capitol Building earlier this month. It’s also the driving force behind the extremist threats against Biden that prompted the stationing of National Guard troops in the capital today.
Trump leaves office today under a cloud. Already impeached by the House for a second time because of the riot, he is almost certain to face an impeachment trial in the U.S. Senate — even though he’s no longer president. If he’s convicted, and that’s a big if given his strong support among Republicans, he could also face a vote denying him the right to run for president again. He also faces a number of financial and legal challenges, many connected to allegations he has illegally avoided paying taxes and used the presidency to profit his businesses.
But enough about Trump. Today is supposed to be a celebration of our new president as he undertakes leadership of the country. Unfortunately, there’s not a lot to celebrate. And no one knows that more than Biden himself.
The nation still remains in the grip of the deadly COVID pandemic, with U.S. infections now at more than 24 million and deaths approaching 400,000. The mass vaccination effort Biden plans to implement following a slow and bumpy rollout under Trump will help. But there are likely to be millions more COVID cases and possibly 100,000 more deaths before enough people are vaccinated to slow down infections.
We’re also still in the throes of the economic recession caused by the pandemic. Nearly a million Americans sought unemployment assistance last week, the highest total since August, and about 11.6 million people received federal jobless aid the week that ended Dec. 26.
Biden has proposed a $1.9 trillion economic rescue package that will offer relief through such measures as $1,400 in direct payments to individuals, expanded tax credits for children and childcare, enhanced jobless benefits and food aid. But Republican resistance, particularly to some of its measures like raising the minimum wage to $15, could stall the plan.
Biden also faces the challenge of leading a nation that’s likely more divided, in large part thanks to Trump, than anytime since the Civil War. An overwhelming number of Republicans in fact still believe Trump’s lie that the election was stolen. Unfortunately because of our other challenges — defeating COVID and rescuing jobs and businesses — trying to heal this divide will likely take a back seat for now. And that will continue to put stress on our democracy.
If there is a silver lining to all this, it’s that we at least won’t be debating after today how big the crowd size was at the inaugural. We’ll count that as progress.
— The Daily Advance