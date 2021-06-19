We continue to believe Andrew Brown Jr.’s fatal shooting by Pasquotank sheriff’s deputies two months ago deserves more legal scrutiny than it received from our district attorney. There has to be legal accountability for fatally shooting an unarmed man not known to be a violent threat, who wasn’t wanted for a violent crime, and whose only offense seems to have been not wanting to get arrested.
Yes, we know District Attorney Andrew Womble has said Brown was using his vehicle as a weapon, putting the deputies’ lives in danger, as he attempted to flee arrest April 21 for felony drug charges. It’s an analysis of events that allowed Womble, whose office works closely with the Pasquotank Sheriff’s Office, to declare Brown’s shooting justified and clear the deputies of any wrongdoing.
But is it the only analysis of what happened? Was Brown truly trying to harm deputies? Or was he just trying to get away from them? In our legal system, no one — not even someone who makes his living selling dangerous illegal drugs — should be gunned down by law enforcement simply for trying to avoid arrest. Particularly when that person is unarmed and has a nonviolent criminal history well known to those trying to arrest him.
That’s why the ongoing federal civil rights investigation by the FBI is important. Federal prosecutors will determine whether the three deputies who fired their weapons at Brown, ending his life, violated his civil rights. We urge the FBI to conclude its work soon so that Brown’s family can get an independent decision on whether the deputies deserve legal sanctions. Also, the sooner the FBI concludes its work, the sooner our community can begin what will still be a long healing process from this tragedy.
Part of that healing process is already underway. Early today, city officials and residents gathered on Colonial Avenue in front of City Hall to help launch the start of the city’s Black Lives Matter Art Project. Artist Michael Little, joined by other local artists, was expected to begin painting his design for a mural containing the declaration “Black Lives Matter” on the street.
While some are wrongheadedly criticizing the mural as “racist,” the street art project is simply a declaration of fact: Too many Black people in our country, many of them Black men, are dying at the hand of law enforcement. Yes, all lives matter. But it isn’t all lives that are being taken in such alarming numbers; Black lives are. The mural in front of City Hall is a recognition of that horrible fact — one that’s now struck close to home with Brown’s fatal shooting.
There is one other thing that could help our community begin to heal from this tragedy: suspension of the daily street protests of Brown’s death.
When the protests first began, one of organizers’ goals was to gain release of the deputies’ body camera footage so that Brown’s family and the public could see for themselves what happened. A Superior Court judge decided, wrongly in our view, not to release the footage publicly but disclose only 16 minutes of the nearly two hours of videotape to Brown’s family. That decision rightly sparked outrage over why the entire footage wasn’t being released and lent credence to the street protesters’ demands.
But recently, attorneys for Brown’s family announced they were dropping their own request for the footage’s release, citing a possible court gag order on what they could say if they obtained the full video. They’ve since indicated they plan to seek the full video as part of a federal lawsuit they expect to file later this month. Brown’s family and the public almost certainly will see the full video then — achieving protesters’ goal.
Meanwhile, because police have had to block streets, the two months of protests in our city have cost small local businesses dearly. They’ve also cost city and county taxpayers more than $500,000 for the extra law enforcement. These are not small things in a small, resource-poor community like ours.
We believe the protesters have made their point about the unjustness of Brown’s death. But at this point, their daily protests appear to be only antagonizing those in sympathy with their goals of justice and accountability. In the interest of helping the healing to start, we’d urge them to suspend their street marches for now. — The Daily Advance