Saturday marks the 17th anniversary of the start of Rich Olson’s tenure as Elizabeth City’s city manager. It also marks, sadly, the end of that tenure.
Olson, who announced in June his plans to resign on Aug. 22, is leaving Elizabeth City to take on a new challenge as town administrator in Argyle, Texas, where he and his wife are moving to be closer to their son and his family.
We haven’t always agreed with Olson’s decisions or his style of making them. Neither have many citizens. But one thing we all should agree on: Rich Olson is leaving Elizabeth City a much better place than he found it, and we are all the beneficiaries of that.
You don’t have to look very far to see how much the city has changed for the better since Olson’s arrival in 2003 to appreciate his impact. The Halstead Boulevard Extended corridor, the downtown, the waterfront, city parks, roads and sidewalks — all grew or were improved during his tenure. There’s also the improvements one doesn’t see — the miles of water and sewer lines that have been upgraded.
Given Elizabeth City’s high poverty rate and limited tax base, a lot of those improvements only happened because of state and federal grants. Thanks to Olson’s vision, persuasiveness and doggedness, the city attracted more than $100 million in grants over his 17-year tenure.
Some of the city’s improvements, the development of the Halstead Boulevard Extended corridor for example, would have taken place regardless of who was city manager. However, it’s likely the corridor’s development wouldn’t have happened with a laser focus on the city’s best long-term interests if Olson hadn’t been at the helm.
That’s one of the things Olson prided himself on in an interview with The Daily Advance last week: always trying to put the city’s interest first. Admittedly, his focus wasn’t always the same as everyday citizens, who grumbled about having to pay a new fee or follow a new rule. What citizens failed to realize, however, was that Olson was only doing what he was hired to do: come up with the best possible solution to a problem and then steadfastly advocate for its adoption to the city’s elected leadership. The fact that much of what Olson proposed got adopted is a testament to both his leadership skills and the faith the city’s elected leaders had in him.
Did he make mistakes? Olson will be the first to tell you the electricity billing debacle a few years ago was his biggest. He didn’t involve himself in the choice of the vendor to perform the work. The debacle only ended after Olson got directly involved in cleaning it up.
Besides development of the Aviation Park and Mariners’ Wharf Park, one of the things Olson is himself most proud is the diverse leadership of the city’s workforce. This didn’t happen by accident. Olson purposely worked to make it diverse, understanding that in order for citizens to continue to have trust in city leadership, that leadership needed to look like them.
Olson’s long tenure as city manager is all the more remarkable given the city’s other leadership — its elected City Council. Olson worked with six mayors and dozens of city councilors over his 17 years as manager, each with their own ideas for the city’s priorities.
No one needs reminding how contentious some of Olson’s interactions with the city’s elected leaders have been. It’s a testament to the good sense of a majority of those who’ve served on City Council that there was only ever one formal vote — that we know of — to fire him.
One of Olson’s many successes was preventing city councilors from politicizing the day-to-day operations of the city. Olson steadfastly defended the city manager’s role against strong-willed councilors seeking to interfere in how city departments are run. It remains to be seen if Olson’s successor will be able to do the same.
City Council is now looking for Olson’s successor. Two skills, besides thick skin, they should look for in a new manager are those Olson has demonstrated again and again: an ability to see beyond what’s popular at the moment to what’s best long term, and a fearlessness to advocate for it.
In the meantime, if you haven’t yet thanked Olson for the job he’s done for the city, you’ve still got time: He’s on the job until Saturday.
— The Daily Advance