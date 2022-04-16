The good news is that City Council is finally getting clear, accurate information about the city’s financial condition.
The bad news is the city’s financial condition.
City Council got another dose of both good and bad news this week when interim City Manager Richard Hicks revealed the city should expect a $1.2 million shortfall in water and sewer revenue in the fiscal year that ends June 30.
According to Hicks, almost half the shortfall is the result of a $500,000 rebate to the U.S. Coast Guard for water overbilling. The rest was caused by overestimates in what the water and sewer fund would actually generate in revenue this year. Hicks said whoever compiled this year’s budget overestimated how much revenue the fund would actually generate.
To begin plugging the $1.2 million gap, City Council agreed to delay several water line and sewer line replacement projects scheduled to be performed this year. Additional funds will likely have to be borrowed from the city’s water and sewer reserve fund, which totals $6 million, to finish the plug.
The news about the water-sewer fund follows other tough-love news delivered recently by Hicks, who just started work last month, succeeding Ralph Clark, the city’s former interim manager.
Hicks told councilors in late March that they shouldn’t expect a draft budget for next year until next month because the city is still missing “key pieces” of financial information to compile one. Even worse, “Nobody has a clear picture of what your financial situation is,” he said.
Clark, Hicks’ predecessor, outlined some of the city’s problems during his tenure, telling council the city was 15 months behind in reconciling its bank statements. The city’s six-month tardiness in filing its annual financial statements for 2019-20 in fact prompted the state Local Government Commission to put the city on its Unit Assistance List last September. Clark said late in his tenure the city had finally caught up its monthly statements.
Even so, other financial woes remain. The city missed a Nov. 1, 2021, deadline to have its books audited for the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2021, again because of its accounting problems. Hicks said the city has hired an auditing firm to perform that audit. However, before the firm can begin its work, the city will need to conduct “an enormous paper trail” to get the auditors what they need.
Declaring the audit the city’s “No. 1” priority, Hicks said he hopes to get the needed information to PBMares, the auditing firm, so the audit can be completed by May 20. After then, he hopes to have a draft budget for next year sometime early next month.
The obvious question here is how things got so bad in such a short period of time. A large part of the problem, obviously, is the staffing turnover in the city’s finance office. The city has been without a finance director since last fall. There’s also been leadership turnover at City Hall. Hicks is the city’s fourth interim manager since August 2020, and City Council’s hiring of now former city manager Montre Freeman in late 2020 seems more disastrous by the day.
But there’s also been a leadership vacuum on City Council. Council and the mayor obviously have been busy with a lot of things over the past couple of years — COVID-19, the shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. and its resulting unrest, protests by city workers over pay, to name a few. But that’s no excuse for taking their eyes off the basic task we elect them to perform: Making sure the city’s finances are in order. It also makes Clark’s parting advice to councilors last month to stop “the constant bickering” about petty issues even more pressing. Councilors have got to start focusing on the big stuff. And if they won’t, city voters will get a chance to elect new councilors and a mayor next month who will.
In the meantime, Hicks will continue to plug away at figuring out the city’s finances and getting the city back on solid footing. Referring, apparently, to the ongoing problems and complications that come with that job, Hicks told councilors this week he “find(s) something else every day.” While that certainly could be considered bad news, for those of us who want the city’s finances straightened out, it’s also good news.
— The Daily Advance