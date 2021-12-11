Many of us no doubt asked “what’s going on with these kids?” upon first hearing of two incidents this past week in which local teenagers were implicated in serious incidents. In one, four Camden County middleschoolers were discovered planning to attack four other middleschoolers with weapons at their school. In the other, a Northeastern High School student was discovered carrying a pistol-grip AK-47 with a loaded magazine aboard a school bus.
What’s going on with these kids is a good question. But it’s not one for which there’s an easy answer.
A better question might be: “Why can’t more adults act like the ones who stepped forward and prevented these serious incidents from having potentially deadly consequences?”
The question seems particularly relevant following the massacre of four students at a Michigan high school Nov. 30 by a fellow student — a student whose parents not only ignored and downplayed clear warning signs he was suffering from some form of mental illness but also went out and bought him a handgun as an early Christmas present. Properly, both are now in jail facing charges of involuntary manslaughter following the slaughter their 15-year-old son, also in jail facing murder charges, stands accused of.
If circumstances had been different, there’s no way to tell if something similar to what happened at Oxford High School might have happened at Camden Middle School or at Northeastern this past week. We do know, however, that circumstances were different. In both Camden and Elizabeth City, the adults did what adults are supposed to do: act like adults.
According to Camden Sheriff Kevin Jones, a “diligent parent” — in fact, a parent of the one of the students accused of plotting the attack — called the Sheriff’s Office after reading a disturbing email on their child’s school-issued laptop. The email apparently detailed the students’ plans to attack the four other students at school. The parent’s phone call — at apparent risk to their own child — led the sheriff’s office to undercover what Jones described as a “credible threat” to four students and helped his office “stop this threat from going forward.”
In the Northeastern situation, it was an alert school bus driver, who after smelling an odor of marijuana coming from a student, called an assistant principal who then alerted the school resource officer at River Road Middle School where the bus was stopped. Pasquotank Sheriff Tommy Wooten later said of the driver, assistant principal and school officer, “Thank God for those people,” suggesting a lack of action by them could have led to “a terrible nightmare for our community.”
In both cases, adults decided not to do what James and Jennifer Crumbley did in Michigan. They didn’t worry about the repercussions and ignore the danger. They didn’t rationalize or excuse outrageous behavior. Instead, they took responsibility for what was happening right in front of them and acted to stop harm from happening.
Which leads us to wonder: Maybe if more adults acted the way the Camden parent and Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools bus driver acted, maybe we wouldn’t have to ask “what’s going on with these kids?” as much.
— The Daily Advance