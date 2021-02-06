We have long been supportive of the city of Elizabeth City’s efforts to establish a city-owned homeless shelter.
While nonprofit groups do a lot in our community to address emergency needs, operating a homeless shelter, particularly during periods of extreme weather, is a large and expensive undertaking. Several ultimately unsuccessful attempts by nonprofit groups to operate a homeless shelter in the city demonstrate the enormity of the challenge.
Not that a city-owned homeless shelter wouldn’t also face challenges. City officials in fact have struggled over the past few years trying to get a city-owned homeless shelter off the ground. Cost has been one of the biggest obstacles.
State Rep. Howard Hunter, D-Hunter, who represents Pasquotank County, appeared to come up with a solution two years ago, getting $100,000 in state funding for a homeless shelter in Elizabeth City included in the state budget. Unfortunately, the impasse between the governor and state lawmakers over that budget prevented the city from realizing those funds. To his credit, Hunter plans to introduce legislation in the current session to include funding for a city homeless shelter in next year’s state budget.
Knowing that any successful effort to build a homeless shelter is also going to require local funds, city officials have wisely put aside some funding in the city’s budget to pay for one. The amount in this year’s budget is roughly $48,000.
Several months ago, when city staff recommended spending that money to assist local nonprofit River City Community Development Corp. provide emergency housing, City Council tabled the issue. Council did so based on the belief that River City CDC had adequate grant resources to address the needs of the city’s homeless. Councilors also did so because they wanted to keep the $48,000 reserved for a homeless shelter.
River City CDC acknowledged last week, however, that it’s had to cut back what it’s spending to house the city’s homeless in local motels. It did so after spending an average of $31,193 a week to book 89 rooms during a three-week period between mid-December and the first week in January.
River City CDC officials said a surge of applicants for emergency housing began in mid-November, largely as more renters fell victim to eviction. A statewide moratorium during the pandemic has kept most people who can’t pay their rent from being evicted. Nonetheless, loopholes in the moratorium have still allowed evictions to proceed, River City CDC President/CEO Lenora Jarvis-Mackey says.
Meanwhile, S.O.U.L.S., a church-led ministry that serves hot meals to local residents, including the homeless, is seeing a surge of new people showing up seeking its help with emergency housing. Rose Whitehurst, volunteer coordinator for the S.O.U.L.S, said many of those needing help have either lost a job or weren’t able to get one when they moved here.
This surge of people needing emergency housing is happening at the same time that Room at the Inn, a local church-sponsored emergency shelter program, has suspended its operations this year because of COVID concerns. It’s also happening as nightly temperatures are plunging into the 20s.
Whitehurst, who describes the current situation as a crisis, has started raising private funds to put as many homeless people as she can into motel rooms at night. But she needs more help. Both she and River City CDC plan to ask City Council’s help Monday night for assistance. Whitehurst said she’s only seeking $5,000 — enough, she said, to get people who need a nightly motel room one through early March when hopefully we’ll see warmer temperatures.
We know how much having enough money to pay for a homeless shelter means to City Council. However, now is not the time to hold onto the $48,000 set aside for one. We urge councilors to use the money now and help people not to have to spend another night sleeping in a car or an abandoned building.
