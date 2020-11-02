With control of the White House, U.S. Senate, N.C. Legislature and governor's mansion all at stake in today's general election, it's easy to lose sight of other matters just as important farther down the ballot.
We call your attention to two of them at the very end of the ballot in two area counties: a bond referendum in Camden authorizing the county Board of Commissioners to borrow $33 million to construct a new high school; and a quarter-cent sales tax referendum on the Chowan County ballot, the proceeds of which also would go toward building a new high school.
We support passage of both referenda and would ask voters who haven't cast either a mail-in or early ballot yet to mark their ballots "for" them today.
In Camden, school officials have said the borrowed $33 million, if today's referendum gets a thumbs-up from voters, will go entirely for construction of a new high school.
We know the referendum contains the language "expanding and renovating school buildings" when it refers to how the money would be spent. However, as Camden Schools Superintendent Joe Ferrell has pointed out, that language is mandated by state and federal laws; it is not how the Camden Board of Education plans to spend the money. The board has made clear its intention to use the $33 million — along with a $12.3 million state needs-based school facility grant it received — to build a new high school.
Of course borrowing $33 million to build a new high school will require a tax increase to pay the money back. School officials have said they anticipate commissioners having to raise the county property tax rate between 8 and 10 cents to cover the debt repayment. That means the property tax rate would rise from 75 cents per $100 of valuation to as high as 85 cents — about $200 more a year for a taxpayer with a $200,000 home.
No one likes to pay more taxes, as was evident from a conversation one of our reporters had with a Camden voter during one-stop voting. However, those voters who support the referendum have the better argument. They see the tax increase as a needed investment in Camden's future — the county's young people.
We think school officials have done a good job stating the case for a new high school. Building it will open up space throughout the district where several schools are seeing crowding.
We also think school officials also have done a good job with their design firm reducing the cost of the new high school. The design firm removed a proposed auditorium and made other changes that not only focus on maximizing classroom space but also cut the project's overall cost by $10 million.
Camden voters also won't have to wait long for the project to begin. School officials hope to break ground on the project in April and have the school finished in 2022.
Chowan voters are also being asked to support a ballot referendum today to help pay for construction of a new high school. Unlike the referendum in Camden, however, voters aren't being asked to authorize borrowing; they're being asked to increase the sales tax all consumers pay in the county by a quarter-cent.
Chowan officials have pledged to spend all revenue raised by the extra sales tax — about $300,000 annually — on expenses like architectural fees needed to prepare for the new school. The project to replace the aging John A. Holmes High School won't start right away; Chowan commissioners first want to pay off the county's current debt before embarking on new borrowing.
But it's clear a new school to replace the aging John A. Holmes High School will eventually be built. State Superintendent of Public Instruction Mark Johnson recently helped that effort along by presenting Edenton-Chowan School officials $15 million in state lottery proceeds to use for a new school.
As Chowan officials have pointed out, raising the sales tax a quarter-cent won't have a large impact on county residents. The extra tax can't be charged, for example, on items like groceries, gasoline or prescription drugs. Plus, visitors to Chowan will be charged the extra tax on their purchases, meaning the sales tax burden will be shared.
Camden and Chowan voters who care about their local schools' future should vote "for" on these critical ballot referenda. — The Daily Advance