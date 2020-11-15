We’re late getting around to it, but we’d like to welcome Montre Freeman as Elizabeth City’s new city manager.
City Council voted to hire Freeman, the administrator for the town of Enfield since 2018, late last month to replace Rich Olson, the city’s longtime manager who left in August for Texas.
Freeman’s hiring is historic for several reasons. First, he’s the first African American ever hired to serve as city manager in Elizabeth City. Secondly, he’s the first graduate of Elizabeth City State University to serve in the role.
Freeman, a native of nearby Bertie County who graduated from ECSU in 1996, talked about his time at the university in a recent interview with The Daily Advance, saying it “is what started it all for me.” He said he “grew up on that campus” and the school “gave me so much.”
We don’t know how many of the 36 other applicants for the city manager’s job were also ECSU grads, but we’re sure attending our university only helped Freeman’s application stand out. Having a leader who already knows something about our community first hand can only be to our — and his — benefit.
The fact Freeman also holds a master’s degree in public administration and a law degree, both from N.C. Central University, also no doubt helped convince councilors to support his hiring. The vote to hire him was 7-1, with only Councilor Jeannie Young casting the lone “no” vote. Young said she thought interim Manager Eddie Buffaloe Jr., the city’s police chief, should have been offered the job.
Despite his background, education credentials and ties to the community, we do wish Freeman had a little more experience in local government. Two years is not a lot, and it’s especially wanting when it’s come from managing a town seven and half times smaller in population than Elizabeth City — 2,322 versus 17,751 — and overseeing an annual budget 10 times smaller — $7 million versus $70 million.
That said, we’re prepared to give City Council and Mayor Bettie Parker the benefit of the doubt. They reviewed the candidates who applied and made a decision they seem happy with. Parker described Freeman as “the best fit for our needs.” Councilor Chris Ruffieux described the search process as “rigorous” and said Freeman stood out during each phase of the interview process, adding his “feedback further boosted my confidence in his ability.”
Plus, you do get a little spoiled when someone like Olson decides to stay and manage your city for 17 years. Managers typically stay only a fraction of that time. Olson said he stayed so long because he enjoyed the challenges of helping a city with limited revenue sources slowly improve itself.
Freeman will face those same challenges — few revenue streams, a high poverty population, aging infrastructure — when he starts work Jan. 18. One thing he has going for him is experience working in a challenging fiscal environment. Freeman noted in his interview with The Advance that in Enfield’s latest town spending plan, he had to trim $1 million to balance the budget. Also, according to the town’s budget for 2019-20, Enfield had to raise its property tax rate by 8.9 cents to pay for its fire department.
Continuing the infrastructure improvements started by Olson — to roads and to the water, sewer and electric systems — will no doubt be a challenge for Freeman. One of Olson’s widely touted gifts was his ability to draw state grant money to help fund these improvements. A lot of his success was built on establishing relationships with key lawmakers and state agencies. We would urge Freeman to immediately set about establishing those same relationships.
Another challenge will be keeping the public’s interest, and not the personal wants and grievances of elected officials, his primary focus. That has always been a challenge in Elizabeth City, and one even Olson continued to grapple with. It will present a challenge for a new manager getting established. However, it can — like anything else — be managed if Freeman has the right priorities coming in.
Less of a challenge, we hope, will be establishing relationships with the greater Elizabeth City community, its institutions and citizens. As a proud Viking, we don’t anticipate this being too much of a problem for Freeman. Again, we welcome him home and wish him success, because if he does well, we all will. — The Daily Advance.