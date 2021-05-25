It’s a moot point now whether an independent or special prosecutor would have reached the same conclusion District Attorney Andrew Womble did not to file criminal charges against the three Pasquotank sheriff’s deputies who shot and killed Andrew Brown Jr. on April 21.
Charging law enforcement officers criminally for split-second actions taken in the discharge of their official duties remains a problematic proposition — even in cases where officers’ negligent actions caused someone to die who shouldn’t have.
So even though we still believe Womble should have recused himself from the Brown case given his close connections to the Pasquotank Sheriff’s Office, it’s not clear a prosecutor from another jurisdiction or a special prosecutor would have arrived at a different decision.
That said, we don’t believe Womble made a convincing case beyond a shadow of doubt that Brown’s fatal shooting by the three deputies was justified. The prosecutor said Brown’s actions put the lives of the deputies and others in jeopardy but we don’t believe evidence he presented proves that.
During a press conference he held last week to explain his decision, Womble made a number of claims and pointed to a number of court rulings to justify why the three deputies could use deadly force on Brown, who was unarmed and trying to flee their efforts to arrest him. We’ll just focus on a couple of things he said.
After describing why deputies were serving the warrants on Brown — he had sold heroin laced with the dangerous drug fentanyl to undercover buyers — Womble indicated Brown was such a dangerous criminal that law enforcement had no choice but to enforce those warrants at that time, in the way they did.
Asked by reporters why deputies resorted to deadly force instead of letting Brown drive off and arrest him later on — which they could have done, given they knew where he lived as well as his habits — Womble insisted that wasn’t possible. The deputies had warrants signed by a judge that needed to be served and therefore just “couldn’t let him go,” he said.
But of course they could have let him go. In fact they already had done that once. Womble acknowledged as much himself, telling reporters deputies had attempted to serve the warrants the night before, on April 20, but found Brown wasn’t home. But instead of organizing an intensive manhunt and calling in more personnel to find Brown that night — what you’d think would happen when a dangerous criminal is on the loose, one who a day later would need to be brought to heel with deadly force — what did deputies do? They decided to let Brown go and come back with their warrants the next day.
Womble’s assertions about why deputies continued firing at Brown as he tried to drive away from them also isn’t convincing. Womble pointed to body camera video to show what he claimed were Brown’s attempts to drive at deputies, putting their lives at risk. But what that video appears to show is the opposite: Brown gingerly turning the right front wheel of his vehicle to avoid striking a deputy. The deputy whom Womble claimed Brown was targeting appears instead to be bracing himself with his hand on the car’s hood as it is moving past him. Interestingly, that deputy also didn’t fire any shots at Brown’s vehicle. Two other deputies who had their guns drawn didn’t either. Womble didn’t reveal why. Maybe their interviews with the State Bureau of Investigation would tell us why. Womble opposes the report’s release. Wonder why?
Womble went on to tell reporters that if the “first shot (against a crime suspect) is legal then so is the last shot.” OK, but what if 13 of the 14 shots fired occur after Brown’s vehicle is already past deputies? The New York Times said its frame-by-frame analysis of the body camera footage Womble disclosed shows exactly that.
Womble suggested deputies in an unmarked vehicle parked on the street near Brown’s residence were at risk of Brown’s BMW. The video, however, shows the sheriff’s vehicle easily moving out of the path of Brown’s BMW as it approaches. What those deputies were more likely at risk of was being shot by the three other deputies who opened fire on Brown’s moving vehicle, something even the Pasquotank Sheriff’s Office’s use-of-force policy clearly discourages, noting the danger it poses.
Asked by reporters what recourse those unhappy with his decision not to file charges against the deputies have, Womble replied: “the ballot box.” But there actually are other opportunities for those who feel justice hasn’t been served in Brown’s shooting.
The FBI’s field office in Charlotte is conducting an investigation into whether the deputies violated Brown’s civil rights. Federal charges could result from that. Civil Rights leaders also plan to seek “pattern-and-practice” U.S. Justice Department investigations of both Womble’s office and the Pasquotank Sheriff’s Office. Finally, there are the civil courts, where the deputies could face civil liability.
So it may take awhile, but justice for Andrew Brown Jr. may still be possible.
— The Daily Advance