Pasquotank Sheriff Tommy Wooten said Wednesday during a brief press conference and again during a video his office posted on the Sheriff's Office Facebook page Thursday that he's committed to transparency following the fatal shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. by one his office's deputies.
Wooten also promised accountability for the deputies involved in Brown's shooting death if an independent probe being conducted by the State Bureau of Investigation finds they violated any state laws.
That's good to hear. But we think Wooten needs to do more right now to ensure both transparency and accountability, and he can start by releasing the names of the deputies involved in shooting Brown.
An attorney for five of Brown's children said he's been informed that at least three deputies were involved in Brown's fatal shooting, but so far we don't know for sure. Wooten's office said Friday that seven officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave and three more have resigned.
But that's not good enough. Wooten needs to specifically state how many deputies were involved and release their names, and he should do so now.
We also agree with those who are protesting Brown's death that footage from the deputies' body cameras needs to be released immediately. Releasing the video will allow the public to see what happened when deputies, according to the sheriff, attempted to issue both search and arrest warrants on Brown at his residence on Perry Street Wednesday morning.
However, we understand the legal constraints on those being asked to release the footage — Wooten and District Attorney Andrew Womble. Unfortunately, state lawmakers, when writing the law on law enforcement officers' body camera footage, did not make it a public record and therefore subject to public release. In fact, public release is specifically prohibited by the law.
Under the body camera law, Brown's family is permitted to see the video produced by the deputies' cameras but they cannot be given a copy of it. The only way the video footage can be released is by court order.
On Friday, The Daily Advance joined a coalition of other news media organizations to have the N.C. Press Association's attorneys file a petition with the courts to approve release of the footage. Elizabeth City City Council also adopted a resolution Friday asking the city attorney to work on getting the footage released. An attorney for the N.C. Press Association said a hearing could be held on the media firms' petition for release of the footage next week.
But in the meantime, the public deserves a more detailed summary of the events leading up to, during, and after Brown's death. We reject the notion that releasing details of what is known to the public now will somehow impede the SBI's investigation.
All we know from Wooten's office is that deputies with the Pasquotank and Dare sheriff's departments, apparently with assistance from a SWAT unit, went to Brown's residence about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday to serve search and arrest warrants for him and that Brown was shot and killed. Chief Deputy Sheriff Daniel Fogg hinted Thursday that Brown may have resisted officers' efforts to serve the warrants, suggesting in the video that Brown had a history of resisting officers. But he didn't say that Brown did resist — and the criminal arrest records we've seen for Brown don't indicate such a history. Fogg and Wooten also didn't say Brown had a weapon.
The only real information the public has gotten about what happened at Brown's residence Wednesday morning was from Demetria Williams, a neighbor who said she witnessed officers shooting toward Brown's vehicle as he attempted to flee them. Williams told reporters she witnessed multiple shots fired at Brown and that 14 shell casings were found in a driveway. She also claimed Brown definitely wasn't driving toward any of the officers.
Even more ominous, The Associated Press reported Friday that recordings of scanner traffic compiled by broadcastify.com the morning of Brown’s shooting include emergency personnel indicating that he was shot in the back.
Wooten hasn't disputed Williams' account or The Associated Press' reporting. He could make good on his promise for transparency by providing the public with a summary of what happened, particularly on the matters of whether Brown had a weapon or appeared to drive in officers' direction. Until he does, we fully expect the daily protests on Elizabeth City's streets by those seeking answers in Brown's horrible death to continue. — The Daily Advance