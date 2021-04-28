A few weeks ago, President Joe Biden said that no amendment was untouchable. Then in Rob Phillips' column, he states several opinions about the 2nd Amendment, including his belief that it will not last forever. In Phillips' article, he never mentions the Bill of Rights. And that's the key. Because the 2nd Amendment is part of the Bill of Rights.
Our founding fathers wrote a magnificent document. The constitution was created based on many compromises from men with differing views. However, the document was not enough for the states. The states would not ratify the constitution until it had a Bill of Rights. The Bill Of Rights assure the protection of individual rights. These rights serve to protect individuals against of intrusive government.
The 2nd Amendment is the second amendment probably to stress its importance. The people have the right to organize a militia to protect against tyrannical government. The people also have the right to keep and bear arms. The people is the individual. For the Bill of Rights is for the individual.
I would remind the president that the rights in the Bill of Rights are untouchable. The Bill of Rights are our rights. The government cannot take them away, not in our republic. We the people love our independence, our liberty and our individualism. We do not want the government to intrude into our lives. We do not want the government to get too big for its britches. The 2nd Amendment allows the people to protect our constitution and our Bill of Rights.
MARC FORBES
Elizabeth City