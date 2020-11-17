I wanted to pass on a little perspective that was recently shared with me. In no way is this meant to imply that the number of people who have already died from COVID-19 isn’t staggering or that the number of deaths that may be ahead of us isn’t unthinkable.
Imagine you were born in 1900. On your 14th birthday, World War I starts, and then it ends on your 18th birthday. Twenty million people perish in that war. Later in the year, a Spanish flu epidemic hits the planet and runs until your 20th birthday. Fifty million people die from it in those two years.
Then on your 29th birthday, the Great Depression begins. Unemployment hits 25%, the world gross domestic product drops 27%. That hangs on until you are 33.
When you turn 39, World War II starts. Then on your 41st birthday, the United States is fully pulled into World War II. Between your 39th and 45th birthdays, 75 million people perish in the war.
At 50, the Korean war starts. Five million people die in that. At age 55, the Vietnam war begins and doesn’t end for 20 years. Almost 4 million more die in that conflict.
On your 62nd birthday you have the Cuban Missile Crisis. Life on our planet was close to ending during the crisis, but brave leaders prevented that from happening. When you turn 75, the Vietnam War finally ends.
For those going around complaining about having to wear a mask, social distance, and put up with limits on how many people can be in restaurant, imagine what your grandparents’ or great-grandparents’ were asked to put up with.
Is being asked to follow these simple guidelines too much to “suffer” if they help prevent the unthinkable from happening again?
PATRICK DETWILER
Elizabeth City