I’ve always thought of fathers as a sort of a “superhero” ready to conquer the world and save their families from invading forces. Most fathers are totally devoted to their families. They are hardworking individuals who try to be mentors to us all.
Fathers are there when you shed a tear, need advice or need the car keys to the car. They are always there and you can depend on them. Fathers are extraordinary people.
Fathers go that extra mile to take care of their family. They pick their daughters up when they fall. And, if their daughters don’t have a date, they take them to the graduation ball.
Fathers come in all shapes and sizes. And a few even wear disguises. Some of them have too much hair, and others, not enough. And a good father is a good man, if he has a loving heart.
I think that my father was very unique. When I was a little girl, he played with a country band on the weekends. The band was called Willie Phelps and the Virginia Rounders. He played the bass guitar as well as other various instruments. I was always in awe of him. Even though he passed away years back, he is always in my thoughts and dreams. Next to almighty God, my dad was my next-best critic.
We need to appreciate the sacrifices that our fathers have made for us, so we can have a better life — a better future. They are our teachers, preachers, shipyard workers, farmers, builders, doctors, ect. They keep the world moving. They are paving a way for us.
And when our fathers come home ragged and tired, let’s take their shoes off and tell them to stay a while. And hopefully, they’ll give us a big smile.
MARTHA PORTER
Elizabeth City