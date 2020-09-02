It would be evident from time spent with me that I’m a proponent of individual freedoms. Exercising the right to vote, in my view, reaches the height of importance shared by few other liberties.
Voting is the object of continual civil rights efforts dating back to the ratification of the Constitution itself. Many regard voting as a societal obligation, a duty, even a moral obligation.
In addition to everything else that has happened or will happen this year — some say because of it — there’s an election this year. An election in a pandemic.
Certainly maintaining individual health and safety is at the forefront of everyone’s daily considerations. Being safe does not change the importance of expressing your voice and views at the polls. Recent events, gas lighting in the media, and the polarization of seemingly every issue in existence, have only magnified the topic.
Our saving grace locally is our absentee voting-by-mail system in North Carolina. This is a robust, mature process that any voter should feel comfortable using. You do not need a specific reason to use the absentee system. It exists for convenience and to encourage voting.
Locally, early one-stop voting will begin on Oct. 15. However, absentee voting kicks off Sept. 4 when ballots are mailed out. In North Carolina, ballots are only sent to voters who request them by official request forms. These ballots may then be returned up until election day either by mail or in person to the local board of elections or one-stop voting location. All absentee ballots must be requested by Oct. 27.
Because it’s a presidential election year, and because of North Carolina’s potential swing-state status in the election, many people are watching our state’s absentee voting process. Candidates, political parties, county boards of elections, political and data scientists, and the media are all on the front lines of ensuring fair election practices. If there are anomalies or questionable activities, they will be reported to election officials.
If you are unsure you’ll have enough time to vote on election day or are worried about long lines or crowds, I encourage you to vote using the absentee/vote-by-mail system local boards of elections have to offer. Ensure your vote for this election is counted. Ensure your voice is heard. Ensure those who fought before you are honored by your participation in these upcoming elections.
Copies of the official absentee ballot request form, additional information, and instructions can be found at: https://s3.amazonaws.com/dl.ncsbe.gov/Forms/NCAbsenteeBallotRequestForm.pdf.
SEAN LAVIN
Elizabeth City
Editor’s note: The author is a Pasquotank County commissioner.