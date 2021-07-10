The Washington Post-Kaiser Foundation recently conducted a poll of health-care providers in order to gauge the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The results showed three in 10 health-care providers considered leaving medicine altogether, half reported burnout, and six in 10 said the extra stress of the pandemic harmed their mental health. None of this is good news.
Physicians and health care providers continue to face longer hours, inadequate resources, increasing administrative burdens, a general lack of emphasis on self-care, unyielding mandates, inflexible policies, increasing workloads, and escalating third-party interferences.
Real, meaningful, and system-wide actions must happen to reduce the impact of the underlying drivers of burnout, especially in the aftermath of COVID-19.
Thankfully, the prescription has already been written. The National Academy of Medicine recently laid out its prescription for healthier health care work environments.
I call on all provider groups, hospitals, and hospital systems to follow the NAM recommendations and mandates for an annual surveying of workforces, and to use this data to promote meaningful change in work environments that are less conducive to burnout and more conducive to engagement.
The prescription needs attention and implementation. For the sake of our patients and our profession, what other choice do we have?
CLARK GAITHER
Raleigh
Editor’s note: The author is medical director of the North Carolina Professionals Health Program.