It’s now official. It’s inarguable. We are now being led by buffoons.
The weak and frail Joe Biden, the invisible Kamala Harris and the entire administration have been exposed as incompetent fools.
Twenty years of American blood, sweat and tears are gone. Biden got on camera to the world and read a script as quickly as possible, blaming everyone but himself and then he turned his back and hobbled out the door, refusing to answer any questions from the press and went back on vacation.
This man is a coward. Biden lost this U.S. compound in Kabul all by himself leaving thousands of U.S. citizens behind. Former President Obama lost one in 2012 in Benghazi. In contrast when Iranian terrorist Qasem Soleimani attacked our Iraq embassy? President Donald Trump had him obliterated off the face of the earth. That’s a leader.
This shameful debacle in Afghanistan is on Biden voters just as much as the clown show in the White House. Did you watch the video of people hanging off the plane and falling to their deaths? Even most of the lap-dog liberal media can’t defend this.
The women and young girls left behind will now be raped, tortured and murdered because of Biden’s ineptitude. What message does this send to our allies and particularly Taiwan? China and Russia are laughing at us.
While Biden vacations, Harris has been nonexistent since Inauguration Day and Jen Psaki is off for a week. The American people deserve answers and there is nobody to answer them.
This is the same administration that doesn’t think your life is worth defending with an AR-15, but their pullout of Afghanistan gave the Taliban machine guns, ammo, helicopters, NVG’s, drones, vehicles, and other equipment to continue their murderous ways.
Wouldn’t it be nice to wake up to a few mean tweets, a secure Southern border, cheap gas, lumber and food and a president who knows what day of the week it is?
MARK GODDARD
Currituck