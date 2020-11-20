Of all the dozens and dozens of letters and columns in the past year, why is it so hard for Democrats to write a single substantive, fact-based letter?
I’ve asked several times before and yet still, not a single Democrat, liberal or Trump hater has written a letter or column citing one specific reason they are a Democrat or a Joe Biden supporter.
Conservatives have known for a long time that “conservatism” is an intellectually based ideology while “liberalism” is an emotionally based ideology.
No better examples were the two letters published on Nov. 14. One just wrote about their emotional hatred for the big mean orange man and his “lust” for power. Of course, the writer cites nothing to substantiate his claims, only comparing him to dictators in the world and inferring that Trump supporters will use the 2nd Amendment to keep his presidency. It would be funny if it wasn’t so pathetically sad that some believe this nonsense.
Have liberals forgotten the last four years of violence in every Democrat-run city? The rioting, looting, rapes and murders? Attacks on police and their dogs and horses? Where’s the violence from Trump supporters? It doesn’t exist.
I know if you only drink the Kool-Aid from MSNBC, CNN and the rest of the mainstream media, your intellectual curiosity on anything damaging to Biden and Democrats is nonexistent.
After four years of Trump and his supporters being called Hitler, Nazis and many other vile and despicable names, the left now wants us all to come together in unity and harmony. Sorry, but it’s not going to happen.
The left also wants Trump and his supporters to concede the election while Hillary Clinton and Stacey Abrams still haven’t conceded their elections. The hypocrisy and hubris from these people are never-ending.
MARK GODDARD
Currituck
Editor’s note: Hillary Clinton formally conceded the 2016 presidential election to Donald Trump on Nov. 9, 2016.