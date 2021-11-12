Three candidates have announced for our city election in March, and all three individuals have committed to addressing the issue of our aging water and sewer infrastructure. Great!
Councilwoman Jeannie Young, Mr. Johnson Biggs and former Mayor Joe Peel, have all indicated that our $37 million water and sewer needs will be a priority.
The report on this subject, released to City Council in May 2020, was put together by Raftelis Consultants. It outlines substantial increases in water and especially sewer rates, to fund needed capital improvement projects in those two crucial areas.
Hopefully, all future candidates for mayor and City Council will also agree to seriously address this non-glamorous, but critical issue.
Clean, safe, water and reliable sewer and waste water systems are mandatory. At reasonable rates. For all our residents. In every ward.
BILL HIEMER
Elizabeth City
Editor’s note: Since receipt of this letter, Katherine Felton, who says she, too, plans to run for City Council in the March 8 city election, has said addressing the city’s aging infrastructure should be a top priority of the next council.