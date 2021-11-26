On behalf of the Albemarle Commission Area Agency on Aging, I would like to thank you for sharing information on our annual "Santa for Seniors" program in the Nov. 13 newspaper.
As an update, we had 48 clients available to adopt this year and we are very happy to report that all of them have been taken care of.
We're still taking donations of the following items to make gift bags for all 450 of our clients: hand soap, hand sanitizer, tissues, unscented lotion, dove body soap, and individually wrapped candy.
Thanks again for the support!
ASHLEY LAMB
Hertford
Editor's note: The author coordinates the Santa for Seniors program for the Albemarle Commission's Area Agency on Aging.