“White supremacy” and “toxic masculinity” are, according to Joe Biden, the media and Democratic Party, the two biggest threats to America. Not China, Russia, Iran, Islamic terrorism or Black-on-Black crime in every inner-city run by Democrats.
Is there even one reader of this paper that wakes up in the morning and worries about white supremacy and toxic masculinity? Of course not.
The greatest generation consisted of 18-year-old kids storming the beaches of Normandy. Now we have soymilk-drinking beta liberals wanting to hide in safe rooms when they hear words that hurt their feelings. What we need today is more masculinity, not less.
Meanwhile, Republicans, conservatives and commonsense citizens worry about Biden and the Democrats taking away the two things that led to the creation of our country: guns and the Bible. Why do liberals hate these things?
Now that we have the circus of the Jan. 6th committee, will House Speaker Nancy Pelosi order an investigation into the nursing home deaths in New York and Michigan, or a committee to find out who shot and killed the unarmed Ashli Babbitt?
“If you are vaccinated, you do not have to wear a mask” will be Joe Biden’s “If you like your doctor, you can keep your doctor” lie told by Barack Obama. Two bald-faced lies told to the American people. But wait, Democrats don’t lie, right?
Honestly, if you want to live the rest of your life in fear wearing masks, never leaving the house, staring at your TV all day, it’s a free country. Just leave the rest of us alone. If you still hate Donald Trump after the clown show we’ve witnessed these last seven months, your commitment to stupidity is impressive. After seeing the damage Biden has done so far, I’d like to thank him for doing nothing for the past 48 years.
MARK GODDARD
Currituck