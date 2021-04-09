This letter was originally written and tendered for publication on Nov. 19, 2020. Both it and the note I attached were promptly rejected. It wasn’t because the content was erroneous; it was because it was brutally honest. But that’s the way I view things.
Anyway, I said to myself, “Self, just don’t dwell on rejection; find something else to do.” So I began surfing the internet and up popped one of my all-time favorite singers, the late and great Merle Haggard on YouTube. He was about to launch into a song he didn’t want to write because it was too personal.
He was joined on stage by an old friend, Connie Smith, and somehow the conversation turned to how and why Haggard wrote one of country’s saddest tunes, “Looking for a Place to Fall Apart.” Haggard pointed to someone in his band who had challenged him to write a song about one of his several divorces. The tune has Haggard looking for a place to hide when he starts falling apart — when the tears and heartaches hit home.
It’s much like the tune America will be singing if Joe Biden becomes the president, I said at the time. I said we would be needing a hiding place as the Almighty sent plague after plague, the stimulus money dried up, and the scientists started looking for yet another vaccine for other, deadlier plagues.
In the original draft I wrote that if Biden was elected, gasoline would soar to $4 or $5 per gallon before 2021 ended. At the time, it was $1.84 per gallon at the Walmart store in Elizabeth City. I ended the original draft of the letter by saying “We’ll see who’s laughing and mocking then.” Unfortunately, there’s so much more to wail about since then.
Turns out I was right on target back in November. The American dream has crumbled while we remained passive and did nothing. Nothing left to do now but to die in the plagues and/or the revolution that’s sure to follow. Adios, America!
CALVIN LACY
Hertford