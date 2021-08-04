The defacing of the Black Lives Matter mural on Colonial Avenue in Elizabeth City was wrong and the perpetrator who did it served no useful purpose. But attorney Harry Daniels standing on the steps of the Pasquotank Courthouse and announcing into an array of news microphones that a $30 million lawsuit had been filed with the federal court on behalf of Andrew Brown Jr.’s family in his wrongful death did not serve any useful purpose either.
Both events just fan the flames. All that was necessary was for the lawyer to submit the filing to the court and have the court put it on the court docket. Hold the civil trial and then announce the judgment.
Did Daniels feel that maybe that would not be enough to get a fair and equitable judgment in the case, so he had to resort to some theatrics to help his case? The court will judge what is fair; it doesn’t need Daniels theatrically standing in front of the courthouse proclaiming what is fair and what isn’t.
If we keep “circling the wagons,” standing fast in our convictions, and holding tight to our personnel narratives, nothing is going to change for the good regardless if its on the local, state or national front.
JEFFERY A. MILLS
Elizabeth City
Renters pay property taxes as part of their rent
For the second time in less than six weeks, columnist Holly Audette has stated that renters do not pay property taxes. As Ms. Audette frequently tells us, she is a business owner, so I’m sure when Ms. Audette calculates what to charge her customers at her bed and breakfast, property taxes are part of the overhead used in the equation.
The same holds true for landlords. When they determine what to charge for rent, property taxes are part of the overhead. If she thinks a property owner does not pass on property taxes to the renter she needs to go back to school. Also, if Ms. Audette is so unhappy living in Elizabeth City, perhaps she should consider relocating.
SUSAN HAINES
Elizabeth City