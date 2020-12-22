I never realized how rare and special snowflakes are. And to find a rare one is indeed something to sound off about. Snowflakes come in so many designs. They are as individual and unique as the people they happen to fall on.
Snowflakes are like showers of stars falling from the heavens above. They are always glowing, always illuminating. They are so magical and mystical.
A lot of people go on cruise ships to Antarctica or as close to it as they can get. They say that the scenery reminds them of being in another dimension. The glaciers and the icebergs there shine like gemstones. And the whole place seems to light up, putting a person in a lucid trance. If heaven is even like a glimpse of this place, then I am all for it.
Snowflakes abound here and hang from overhangs, mountain peaks and glaciers like stars glistening, moving up and down in the landscape, not knowing their fate. And when they dissolve, they become part of the landscape as ice.
No wonder people are drawn to this place. It’s a place of enchantment. And, at least for a little while, a person finds peace and contentment here.
An ice sculptor on this fantastic journey would love this place. They could sculpt massive columns, making a pipe organ. Imagine the celestial music coming from it. And a painter could put the finishing touches on an ice painting. At night the northern lights would permeate the ice and dance. Everything would come alive.
In retrospect, this place would seem like a grand ice palace. And birds would flock here taking up their winter residence. And when people would leave to go back home, they would be much more happier.
MARTHA PORTER
Elizabeth City
Carol outlines different missions, united response
One Christmas carol, “Come and Worship,” refers to “the infant light.” I don’t think I have ever thought of light as being either an infant or an adult. It’s as if light has just been born. Once, God (the universe) said, “Let there be light.” This time, it is saying, “Let light be there” — in the baby Jesus, the brand new light.
The carol is addressed to four groups of beings: angels, shepherds, sages and saints and tells each group what to do.
The angels, it says, sang “creation’s story” once. Now their job is to “wing their flight” everywhere and proclaim the “Messiah’s birth.” How does one “wing a flight”? The shepherds are told to “worship the king” because God is now living with humans.
The sages are told to “leave their contemplations” and seek that which every nation desires. Finally, the saints, who have spent years bending before the altar, longing “with hope and fear,” are told about the Second Coming.
Suddenly the Lord will descend and appear in in his temple. Every group is told to “Come and worship. Come and worship.”
JIM BRIDGES
Elizabeth City