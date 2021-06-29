This in response to the letter, “Council shouldn’t Allow BLM mural on city street.”
I understand your concerns. I also wish Andrew Brown Jr. had not been a drug dealer. But the fact is he was shot down like so many others have been throughout the years. We, as Black people, have endured so much racism here in America, which is supposed to be “the Land of the Free.”
It was disheartening to see the truck full of deputies to get one man. This was shown internationally. I had calls from Detroit and Atlanta asking, “What is happening in Elizabeth City?” To think this type of incident could happen here in the small town of Elizabeth City. What else could happen in larger cities?
I think the protestors just want everyone to know that we are not going to continue to take this type of abuse any longer. I applaud the protestors for making our voices heard. I applaud Elizabeth City City Council for doing the right thing and allowing the Black Lives Matter mural to be painted on a city street.
EARLINE SUTTON
Elizabeth City
Community colleges ‘egalitarian machines’
Some Great Spirit led me to a poet named Kay Ryan. I’m going to convert one of her poems into prose. Near you, anywhere in the U.S., there is an “egalitarian machine.” My dictionary suggests that a machine like that promotes equal “legal, political, and economic” opportunity. Ryan says that the machine is saving hearts, minds, and lives without much financial encouragement. Ryan compares it to a bicycle.
What machine is she talking about? A community college.
JIM BRIDGES
Elizabeth City