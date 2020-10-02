In response to the article published in the Sept. 24 edition of The Perquimans Weekly, “Dead people should not be able to vote,” a gentleman complained that his deceased wife received several applications for an absentee ballot.
My husband and I also each received one and we received one addressed to “current resident.”
This is not an absentee ballot and it does not allow a deceased person to vote. It is a form to apply for an absentee ballot.
At the bottom of the form, it states, “fraudulently or falsely completing this form is a Class 1 felony under Chapter 163 of the N.C. General Statues.” So, if someone were to complete the form in the name of the deceased, they would be committing a felony.
I have always known the Perquimans County Board of Elections to be efficient, careful and protective of citizens’ voting rights.
As a resident of this county for over 44 years and a consistent voter I have never seen or heard of an instance in which a dead person has voted.
There is confusion about this election and concern about voting in person during the COVID 19 pandemic, especially among older people. No, you shouldn’t vote twice!
It is helpful to many people to be able to vote by absentee ballot and receiving an application for an absentee ballot in the mail makes the process easier.
And that is a good thing, not some sinister plot. Many of our ancestors fought and died for the right to vote. Let’s honor that sacrifice by voting: early in person; in person on election day; or by absentee ballot which you can request by mail.
If you need a copy of the application to apply for an absentee ballot or if you have any questions you can contact the Perquimans County Board of Elections.
MARJORIE RAYBURN
Hertford
Systemic racism cause of wide gap in income
I think that most people would assume that the average white family has more wealth than the average Black family. The question is, how much more.
It’s more than twice as much, according to an article in the Sept. 29 edition of The Virginian-Pilot. It’s more than three times as much, more than four times as much, more than five times as much, more than six times as much, more than seven times as much.
You get the idea. Research it for yourself. What causes such difference? I believe systemic racism is the main cause.
JIM BRIDGES
Elizabeth City
Let employees follow precedent, raise own pay
I believe when you are in a leadership role, you should always consider the result of any action you take.
Setting precedent is important. The mayor and city council in Elizabeth City voted for their own pay raises. So let’s let the city employees do the same!
I am sure they will be fair and use a smaller percentage increase than our elected officials. Just save some money and skip the pay compensation study!
Thanks to our city employees for helping care for Elizabeth City.
CURTIS CHAMBERS
Elizabeth City